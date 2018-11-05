MLB hot stove: Keuchel, Grandal, Kimbrel and Cruz among baseball's most polarizing free agents

We here at CBS Sports released our 2018 MLB free-agent rankings on Monday morning. As is the case each and every winter, there will certainly be disagreements about where this or that player checks in. Some players, however, are more prone to these debates than others. We decided, then, to round up some of the free agents we deemed most polarizing in order to examine what makes them so darn divisive -- and whether the contention is deserved or not.

Here, without any particular order in mind, are five of baseball's most schismatic free agents.

Although Yasmani Grandal may have made this list without a miserable postseason, his October efforts (4-for-29 at the dish; numerous blocking miscues behind it) made it a fait accompli. There's a case to be made that he'd been one of the game's most underrated players in recent years. Over the last three seasons, he's hit .239/.332/.467 (113 OPS+) while grading as one of the game's best defensive backstops. Yes, Grandal struggles as a goalie, but he's good at everything else. Baseball Prospectus's metrics had him as the top defensive catcher in 2018, and no worse than fourth at any point over the last four seasons. Expect someone to pay Grandal like the two-way threat he is, rather than the complete mess he was in the playoffs.

It might seem odd that someone with Dallas Keuchel's track record finds himself here. In 2018, he just tossed 204 innings and posted a 108 ERA+ -- running his stretch to four of five seasons in which he's topped the 100 mark. He throws strikes, keeps the ball in the yard and even has the proverbial gravy of extensive postseason experience. Yet Keuchel is here because the things the league seems to want most in pitchers now -- fastball velocity and spin rate -- are not elements of his game. Rather, Keuchel ranked 248th (out of 268 pitchers with 1,000-plus pitches) in velocity and 217th in spin. Obviously he's done just fine without those attributes, yet it's unclear whether someone will go counterculture to the extent of signing him to a big-time deal.

Another victim of a rough October, Craig Kimbrel's struggles would seem to have extended to the regular season. He posted the second-highest walk rate of his career and, for the first time, yielded more than a home run per nine innings. He also struck out just 13.9 -- okay, "just" -- which was his lowest rate since 2015. Those seems like bad signs… except he remained a high-quality reliever. He finished the season with a 2.74 ERA and with fewer meltdowns than he had in some of his years with the Atlanta Braves. The walks are concerning, yet he continued to succeed behind his abilities to suppress hits and compile easy outs (strikeouts and pop-ups). That may not lessen the risk that comes with handing any reliever a three- or four-year commitment; it does, nonetheless, show that we hold Kimbrel to near-absurd standards.

When is age more than just a number? Probably when you're someone like Nelson Cruz, a 38-year-old DH who hasn't posted an OPS+ below 120 since 2012 and who needs to keep that streak going to maintain value. Oh, and he's also homered 35-plus times in five consecutive seasons. If Cruz can make it six, it'll be just the 12th such season ever by a player at least 38 years old -- and he'll be well positioned to join David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez, Frank Thomas, and Harold Baines as designated hitters who defied the standard aging curve in the last two decades. Question is whether anyone will be bold enough to offer him a two-year deal.

Remember what we wrote about Keuchel eschewing the attributes valued in modern pitchers? Wilson is the opposite. He ranked in the top 60 in both four-seam velocity and spin, and he's hitting the open market as a left-handed set-up guy with a career 121 ERA+. He's bound to get paid. But man oh man is there some reason for concern. He walked more than five batters per nine in each of the last two seasons, and he doesn't have Kimbrel's bat- or barrel-missing stuff. Wilson's strikeout rate isn't as high, and his hit rate is much higher; the margin for error is slimmer, the risk of attrition thicker. That won't stop someone from paying him, but it could make his contract a much-scrutinized one in the years to come.