MLB Hot Stove rumors: Yankees still working on a trade for Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees are known to be looking for another starting pitcher, and they are apparently aiming high.

According to a Yahoo! Sports report, the Yankees remain engaged with the Pittsburgh Pirates about right-hander Gerrit Cole, and there is "confidence" a deal will get done. Other potential pieces in the trade are unknown.

Sources: The New York Yankees are working on a deal to acquire starting pitcher Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sides are talking, and while a final package has not come together, there is confidence. "A matter of when rather than if," one source said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2017

Although Cole has never played for a team other than the Pirates, he does have a connection to the Yankees. They selected him out of a Southern California high school with their first-round pick in the 2008 draft. Cole did not sign, went to UCLA and in 2011 the Pirates made him the No. 1 pick in the country.

The Yankees recently agreed to a one-year contract with CC Sabathia, giving them five starting pitchers. Their rotation depth chart looks something like this:

Acquiring Cole would presumably push Montgomery -- assuming he isn't involved in a Cole trade, of course -- to Triple-A for the time being. The Yankees could bring Montgomery up for spot starts or go to a full-time six-man rotation. Baseball is trending in that direction.

The Yankees are reportedly still chasing Gerrit Cole, one of their former draft picks. USATSI

Cole, 27, just completed his worst season in the big leagues. He threw 203 innings with a 4.26 ERA (101 ERA+) and 31 home runs allowed. Cole allowed 34 home runs in 579 1/3 innings from 2013-16. Part of that is the purportedly juiced baseball, though moving into hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium would only exacerbate the home-run problem though.

The Yankees insist they will not trade top prospect Gleyber Torres, though they still have enough farm system depth to swing a significant trade. Top outfield prospect Clint Frazier, the headliner in the Andrew Miller trade at the 2016 deadline, was made expendable by the Giancarlo Stanton addition, for example.