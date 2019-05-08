MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 8: This three-way parlay pays nearly 8-1

Every team hits the field on Wednesday in a packed MLB schedule, and it includes showdowns of league contenders as the banged-up New York Yankees (-141) host the Seattle Mariners with Yusei Kikuchi, plus Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers (-185) as they host Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves. Chris Sale looks to improve upon a 1-5 start as the Boston Red Sox (-290) take on 4-1 Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper Michael Rusk.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. The last two-plus seasons, Rusk's bets brought in more than $3,000 for the $100 players. He hits Wednesday's action winning 35 of his last 54 picks, a whopping 65-percent heater that's brought in nearly $1,200 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of nearly 8-1.

We can tell you Rusk is going with the Mariners (+117) in New York to face the Yankees at 6:35 p.m. ET. Rusk has nailed nine of his last 13 money line picks involving Seattle, most-recently on Saturday when he took the Mariners (+110) in a 10-0 upset rout of the Indians.

Rusk knows Seattle (19-19) had New York (21-14) down on Tuesday before the Yankees scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win. Rusk doesn't expect repeat heroics from the Yankees, and he really likes the pitching matchup for the Mariners on Wednesday. Kikuchi (1-1, 3.98 ERA) shut down the Indians over seven innings, allowing one run on three hits his last time out. The Yankees, meanwhile, counter with call-up Jonathan Loaisiga, who in two starts hasn't gone more than four innings. He'll face a Mariners offense that's scored more runs than any other MLB team (211).

"The way Kikuchi has pitched early on this season, I don't see how the Mariners are this hefty of an underdog," Rusk told SportsLine. "Take the thin value and run with it."

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Rangers at Pirates (-134), 12:35 p.m.

Nationals at Brewers (-185), 1:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rays (-155), 1:10 p.m.

Phillies at Cardinals (-157), 1:15 p.m.

Mets at Padres (-148), 3:40 p.m.

White Sox at Indians (-200), 6:10 p.m.

Mariners at Yankees (-141), 6:35 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles (+250), 7:05 p.m.

Twins at Blue Jays (-103), 7:07 p.m.

Angels at Tigers (-120), 7:10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs (-222), 8:05 p.m.

Royals at Astros (-207), 8:10 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-139), 8:40 p.m.

Reds at Athletics (-110), 10:07 p.m.

Braves at Dodgers (-185), 10:10 p.m.