Once again, there's not a whole lot to discuss about the Orioles' offseason. The rebuilding club's most notable offseason signing was 31-year-old infielder Freddy Galvis. They also gave Matt Harvey and Felix Hernandez minor-league contracts. After finishing 25-35 in last year's abbreviated season, Baltimore isn't expected to be competitive. Not for a while, at least. The good news is that they have at least amassed a nice collection of first-round picks at the top of their system, including catcher Adley Rutschman (No. 1 pick in 2019 Draft) and outfielder Heston Kjerstad (No. 2 pick in 2020 Draft). GRADE: N/A



Just two years removed from winning the World Series, Boston finished the 2020 season with the fourth-worst winning percentage (.400) in baseball, behind the Rangers, Tigers and Pirates. And despite the club's trade of Mookie Betts and David Price last offseason, the club is "not" rebuilding. I mean, sure okay, so what do you call trading your homegrown franchise superstar player away then? Oh, that's right, a move made solely to avoid the luxury tax. The Red Sox front office can continue to talk all they want about returning to contention, but actions speak louder than words.



Anyways, this offseason for Boston included the signing of veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez, outfielder Hunter Renfroe, right-hander Garrett Richards and utilityman Enrique Hernandez. The Red Sox also traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi, acquiring outfielder Franchy Cordero in return. In another trade -- a rare one with rival Yankees -- Boston acquired relief pitcher Adam Ottavino.



And as expected, the club did rehire Alex Cora as the manager after he served his one-year suspension for his involvement in the two sign-stealing scandals of last offseason where both the Red Sox and Astros were found guilty by the league after investigation. Cora was cited as one of the ringleaders behind the Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scheme. Before Cora was hired as a first-year manager for the Red Sox in 2018, he was a bench coach for the 2017 Astros team. He was suspended for one year by the league for his part in Houston's scheme but did not receive additional punishment as part of MLB's investigation into the 2018 Red Sox. GRADE: D



On paper, the New York Yankees did exactly what they needed to do to contend in 2021. They kept free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu on a six-year, $90 million deal, they signed starting pitcher Corey Kluber and traded for right-hander Jameson Taillon. Outside of Kluber and LeMahieu, the Yankees did not sign another top 60 free agent.



They should be able to take back the AL East with a starting five of Gerrit Cole, Kluber, Taillon and then some combination of Jordan Montgomery, Deivi Garcia and Domingo German, who is returning to the team after serving a domestic violence suspension in 2020. Then, there's Clarke Schmidt and Michael King for depth, and Luis Severino is expected to be back midseason after last winter's Tommy John surgery. The rotation is still pretty shaky after its top two, and the success of their No. 2 and 3 starters is heavily reliant on good health. Their minor tweaks might not be enough to win it all and they probably needed to show a greater sense of urgency after four straight disappointing postseason exits. GRADE: C



The Rays -- runner-up to the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series -- didn't do much this offseason to help them return to the Fall Classic. They traded Blake Snell (got right-handers Luis Patino and Cole Wilcox, and catchers Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia in return) and let Charlie Morton go to the Braves via free agency. When it comes to pitching, it's hard to doubt the Rays, so the additions of Michael Wacha, Chris Archer and Rich Hill could help out Tyler Glasnow and Ryan Yarbrough in the rotation. GRADE: C

