MLB power rankings: Champion Red Sox remain No. 1; Mets on the rise after Cano trade and Ramos signing

The Patrick Corbin signing gave me hope, or perhaps extended my hope after the Mariners blockbuster trades involving New York. But it was hope nonetheless.

No, I'm not a fan of any of the teams involved in those deals. It was hope that this offseason wouldn't be as much a damn slog as last offseason. That was miserable. Surely those moves meant last offseason was an aberration and we'd get back to most business being done by the conclusion of the winter meetings and a very few lingering pieces still needing to be moved or signed.

The lesson, as always, is I'm an idiot.

The winter meetings, in terms of baseball transactions, were a colossal bore, with speculation far overtaking any actual, substantive baseball moves. The dust has settled and we still haven't seen J.T. Realmuto or Yasiel Puig traded. The Indians still haven't dealt one of their big-name starting pitchers.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado haven't signed. They aren't alone. The following free agents are still available: A.J. Pollock, Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal, Craig Kimbrel, Nelson Cruz, Michael Brantley, Jed Lowrie, Adam Ottavino, Mike Moustakas, Marwin Gonzalez, Andrew Miller, David Robertson, D.J. LeMahieu, Gio Gonzalez, Kelvin Herrera and ... well ... we can just stop now.

There are far too many needle-movers still sitting there. The offseason is broken.

As such, these power rankings will obviously be different come mid-February's famed -- at least among alliteration fans -- "pre preseason power rankings."

For now, we're judging every team but one as it stands. I'm excluding the Red Sox because they just came off one of the best seasons in MLB history and surely they'll find a way to shore up the losses of Joe Kelly and Kimbrel in the bullpen. Sorry, but I'm not sorry for not moving them down. So here are our post-winter meetings rankings, with the reigning champs still on top: