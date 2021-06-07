Before we get into the actual rankings, let's discuss the NL West. No, not the hapless Rockies or Diamondbacks. Let's discuss the three-headed monster atop the division.

Throwing out 2020 due to being 60 games and having an expanded playoff field, we've seen the same division produce three playoff teams four times (2013 NL Central, 2015 NL Central, 2016 AL East and 2017 NL West).

As things currently stand, the Giants lead the NL West while the Padres and Dodgers would be the two wild cards. Not only that, but those three teams have the three best records in the entire National League. The last time one division had the three best records in the league was 2015, when, astoundingly, the Cardinals (100-62), Pirates (98-64) and Cubs (97-65) actually ended up with the three best records in all of baseball.

Could the NL West this season pull off a similar feat?

The Giants have been pretty consistent all season. Since May 5, they've gone 19-9 and that included a forgettable weekend at home where the Dodgers swept them. They've been ridiculously hard to beat, otherwise. The Giants have gotten excellent work from the rotation, notably possible All-Star Game starter Kevin Gausman. They have good bullpen pieces and the offense has flexed its power muscles all year. I've questioned their staying power at times, but -- as The Rock might say -- it doesn't matter what I think. The Giants have played at this level long enough that they've bought themselves some room for a downturn. They have 103 games left. If they went 51-52 the rest of the way, that's an 88-win season. Look at the East and Central and ask yourself if the runner-up will get to 88 wins. I think the answer is no.

The Padres just suffered through one of their worst weeks of the season, record-wise, but they were facing two first-place teams. We've seen what kind of talent they have throughout the season. They are pitching as well as anyone. The offense needs to be more consistent, but the personnel is there. They are on pace for 96 wins and that seems about right. Also, we know general manager A.J. Preller will be aggressive in July regarding the trade market.

The Dodgers are on pace for 93 wins and that's after losing 15 of 20 at one point. The schedule is pretty soft here for the next few weeks, so they'll likely get hot. We know all about the talent this team has and we've seen what it can do when things are going right.

SportsLine right now has the Dodgers winning 100 games, the Padres 96 and Giants 93. In that projection system, those would be the top three records in the NL and only two AL teams (Rays and White Sox) are projected for more. The three top run differentials in the NL are the Dodgers (+83), Giants and Padres (both +70). Next would be the Cubs at +30 and then the Mets at +11. Every other team is in the negative. For real. That's how big the power divide is in the NL this season between the West and everyone else.