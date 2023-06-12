I realize there's a segment of baseball fandom that looks at last season's NLCS and gets worked up. It might be anger, it might be annoyance, it might be indifference, but the reaction from that crowd is anything but positive.

You see, the Phillies were 87-75 and finished in third place in their division while the Padres were 89-73 and finished a whopping 22 games out of first place. For many baseball purists, those teams don't even belong in the playoffs, much less the bout for the pennant in the senior circuit. A good portion of the regular season was rendered meaningless, they cried!

I see both sides of it. I totally understand the fretting over the lesser importance of the regular season. There were portions of last season where the Phillies and/or Padres were totally lost and didn't deserve to even sniff a postseason series. Then they both got hot at the right time and here we were in the NLCS, watching two sub-90-win teams square off. I had a hell of a lot of fun watching the respective hot streaks and I wasn't alone.

Speaking of being totally lost and then getting hot, hello 2023 Phillies and Padres. Their seasons have almost mirrored one another, no?

After losing their first two games, it looked like the Padres were probably fine through 12 games at 7-5. Then they lost six of their next seven games. By the time they were 18-15, again, it looked like they were probably fine and were finding their footing. Then they dropped a pitiful 11 of 13. Things seem to be a bit better, as they've gone 11-7 since then and are right within striking range of a wild card. Even better in a small sample, they just completed a 4-2 week.

The Phillies have had an even choppier ride in terms of the spurts of ups-and-downs. They were 0-4 and then 5-10 and then rebounded to get to 15-13. But then they lost six in a row. Then won five in a row. Then lost five straight. After some see-saw results and then another five-game losing streak concluded earlier this month, the Phillies are now riding high again, having won seven of their last eight to move to 32-33. They are a bit behind last year's pace, as they were 34-31 at this point in the season, but obviously that's not far off and another winning streak erases any gap there.

As things stand, neither team appears to be a threat in its respective division, but they weren't last season, either, and they still ended squaring off for the NL title when it mattered most. They are both absolutely wild-card contenders and sometimes that's all it takes. Perhaps we're headed for a repeat? Time will tell and we're sure to see a bunch of winning and losing streaks from these two teams on the way to finding out.