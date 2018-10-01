MLB Power Rankings: Playoffs are about to start and the bracket is nearly set, so let's size up the field

Though we have two games to play before the actual postseason starts, the non-playoff teams are all gone. The tournament field is set, albeit without the NL having proper seeding. In light of knowing the playoff field, I wanted to rank the teams in order the likelihood to win the World Series. That's pretty damn tough now with two tiebreaker games on the docket, but we're gonna damn well try. In reverse order!

The Rockies have hit .226/.295/.370 on the road this season. They face Walker Buehler on Monday in Dodger Stadium. Buehler has a 1.70 ERA in his last 11 starts and didn't allow an earned run against the Rockies on Sept. 19 with 12 strikeouts in six innings. This slot is due to my belief the Rockies lose Monday and then need to travel from Los Angeles to either Chicago or Milwaukee and play another road game -- without Kyle Freeland on the hill -- on Tuesday. This is a very good team who could well prove me wrong, but the circumstances right now are tough.

Hey, they arrived a year early, so why not make a deep playoff run a year early? They have the pieces to get it done. I just feel like they are a bit outgunned in the NL and, hoo-boy, the AL is loaded.

I just can't see them getting through the AL, but I didn't think they'd get to the playoffs when they were 34-36, either. They've gone an MLB-best 63-29 since.

They have the best NL record since that dreadful 16-26 start, but they don't get to use Clayton Kershaw either Monday or, if they lose, Tuesday in the wild card game. The circumstances here have to dock them a few spots. They've also been pretty inconsistent on offense. Dangerous team here, as everyone is, but a lot to overcome early.

Wait, they just choked, right? The Cubs were 16-12 in September, which is a full-season pace of 93 wins. They just got run down by the machine the Brewers became down the stretch. I have a feeling the Brewers get them Monday and then, if the Cubs win Tuesday, the Brewers knock them out in the NLDS. If the Cubs do, however, get by the Brewers, their chances in the NL are very good.

5. Brewers

Just good vibes right now, you know? The starting rotation is a definite concern, but the Brewers' offense is in power mode right now behind the exploits of Lorenzo Cain and the NL MVP, Christian Yelich. The bullpen can be a huge difference-maker in October and the Brewers don't have just one or two weapons out there. They've got an arsenal. Again, they also have had so many big hits -- mostly home runs -- that just make you feel like it's their year. Yes, the Brewers are my top NL pick but only fifth overall.

It should be a surprise that the dominant AL mans the top four positions here.

They haven't been pushed all year, but they will be pushed now. What if the Indians get best versions of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger? That's an absurd playoff rotation, that's what. What if they get the best versions of Andrew Miller, Cody Allen and Brad Hand? What if they get the best version of Josh Donaldson alongside Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez?

It's a very tall order to get by Houston, but if everything breaks for the Indians, they'll be breaking that World Series championship drought.

If the Yankees can survive their one-and-done date with the pesky A's, it's not difficult to envision a scenario where they shock the number one seed again. Chris Sale's got a velocity problem, we can't deny David Price's playoff history and so much funkiness can happen in a five-gamer between the Yankees and Red Sox. If the Yankees do get by, they're extremely dangerous.

2. Red Sox

They just won 108 games. I can't go any lower than this, right?

1 Astros

Yes, right now my pick to win it all is the defending champs, going back-to-back on us (their neighbors, the Rockets, have done the same in the mid-90s!).

As for my rankings below, they might be different. Our body of work for the 2018 season is complete and the ranking is off of that. My rankings above are based upon how things might progress and, as noted, I had to factor in the NL circumstances.