The 2023 MLB season has just one week left in the regular season before hopefully an epic month-plus of playoff action. As we approach the end of the season each year, I like to go back and look at things I said before the started. I call it my accountability column.

This all goes back to one of my first years in sports media when I wrote about many different sports. I said Drew Brees would have a better year than Tony Romo in 2008 and one Cowboys fan in particular went nuts on me via email. You can check the stats on those two in 2008, but, suffice to say, I was right and he wasn't. I wanted to gloat in a column, but realized I also will get plenty of things wrong, too. In this position, I need to be fair with myself. And here we are, 15 years later.

I got many things wrong this season and that's always going to happen. Sports are unpredictable. I did get things right, too, and we'll close with those. This isn't an exhaustive list, but instead some of my greatest hits and biggest misses from the spring. I'll be drawing from my pre-preseason power rankings, over/under bets, awards predictions and season predictions.

Misses

The AL East was one big mess for me. I had the order Blue Jays, Yankees, Red Sox, Rays and Orioles. My best defense here is I figured the division would be incredibly close. That is to say, I didn't think the Orioles or Rays would be bad. You want proof? Cool, look at my over/under picks. I have the Yankees in second place but took over 94 wins. The Rays' over/under was 89 wins and I didn't play either side. If I thought they'd be bad, I would've played the under. The Orioles' total was 78 and I didn't play the under. I had the Red Sox in third place and played over 77.5 wins. Yes, the order was terrible, but it's not like I thought the O's would lose 90 games or anything. This whole division was a miss, but not a terrible one with the proper context.

I had the Dodgers in the playoffs, but only second in the West. We'll get to why in a second, but I'll again note that it's not like I was down on them. Their gambling win total was 94.5 and I didn't take a side and I had them sixth in power rankings.

Mets as a playoff team? Yeah, a lot of people missed it, but I was among them. I had them way too high in power rankings, too. I do take solace in having them third in the NL East in my predictions when most people had them higher.

I had the Tigers under 69.5 wins and it grinds my gears that they performed so well against fellow AL Central teams. That pushed them over the number with well over a week to play. Sigh.

Big Misses

This is the section where I won't provide an explanation, as the call was bad enough that I should only be ridiculed.

All the Angels nonsense. I had the Angels in the playoffs, took their over (81.5 wins), had Phil Nevin as AL Manager of the Year and Anthony Rendon as AL Comeback Player of the Year. In the initial power rankings, I even mentioned that I'm generally too high on them but it would be different this time. Tsk, tsk. I would say I'll never learn, but I'm vowing here and now: I'm totally done with this team for a long time.

You should not, however, be done with mocking me for these picks. I deserve plenty of it.

Padres NL champs. Padres World Series champs. Padres preseason number two. Bob Melvin Manager of the Year. Juan Soto as MVP isn't a gigantic miss, but he goes with the theme (and I guess there's no chance he finishes in the top five of MVP voting, which means you can call it a bad miss if you want).

I'll wear it. All the Padres love was bad and dumb.

Hits

Shohei Ohtani was my AL MVP pick. It was chalky, sure, but he didn't win in 2022 and he's going to win. I was right. It doesn't matter how or why.

I'm very pleased with the Cardinals under 89 wins and Reds over 66 wins plays in the over/under column. Most people picked the Cardinals to win the NL Central and I took the Brewers. Many had the Reds last in the NL Central and I had them ahead of the Pirates.

The Mets were a popular pick in the NL East and I'm proud to have had the Braves first and Phillies second.



The Guardians were also a popular pick in their division and I had the Twins taking the Central.

It would be absurd to expect pre-spring power rankings slots to be exact to where teams end up, but if you compare those to right now, there are quite a few teams awfully close. The best examples are the Braves (preseason 3, now 1), Blue Jays (7, 6), Phillies (9, 7), Mariners (10, 10), Giants (18, 18), Rockies (29, 28) and A's (30, 30).

Huge hits

How about those rookies, huh? I had Corbin Carroll as NL Rookie of the Year and Gunnar Henderson on the AL side. Both are going to win.

Gerrit Cole was my Cy Young pick and he's finally going to win his first.

In the Rangers' power rankings comment before the season, I said there are "plenty of ways this could fall off the rails" but the upside was winning a World Series. Given all the ups and downs the last two months, this was spot on.

I've been calling A's ownership "Rachel Phelps" for years. Sure enough, the A's bottomed out enough to get their move to Las Vegas.

Decide for yourself

In my first power rankings of 2023, back before spring training even started, I said Ronald Acuña Jr. was going to win NL MVP. It was Feb. 14 and I said, "I'm calling my (his?) shot. Ronald Acuña Jr. wins 2023 NL MVP."

This would've been an amazing call so early. And then I went to spring training in Arizona and after a day at Padres camp, I was convinced -- probably, mostly, by myself, to be honest -- that Juan Soto was going to win the award and I wrote an entire column about it.

I think I'm most furious at myself because had I stuck with Acuña, I would've hit both MVPs along with one Cy Young and both Rookies of the Year. That would've been incredible. Instead, I owned myself. Brilliant move, Miserable Matt.

We have three paths here.

1. I deserve praise for the Acuña call.

2. I should be mocked endlessly for coming off that call.

3. Some combination of the two.

Choose your own adventure there. Now, onto the penultimate rankings before the 2023 playoffs!