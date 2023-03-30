The 2023 Major League Baseball season has arrived. This is the first time we're coming off a "normal" spring training since 2019 -- remember, the owners locked the players out last offseason and it moved back Opening Day to April -- so there are plenty of positive vibes to be felt right now in the world of baseball.In terms of individual players vibes, it's always fun to predict award winners. Not only is it a fun discussion for all of us, but there's a big market in the gambling community on awards futures.

We'll throw some of the odds for those interested after our picks, but first let's check out the individual awards picks from the members of the CBS Sports MLB staff, starting with the AL.

American League

Obviously the Ohtani picks all over that board jump out. Most of us had similar rationale: he already won the MVP when the Angels weren't in the playoffs, and if the Angels snap their drought this year, surely it's with a full year of two-way Ohtani. If that's the case, he's a very obvious pick. It seems most of us loved what we see in that short glimpse of the Orioles' Henderson, too.

National League

We really like the Padres, huh? It's rare when we see one team get two different picks for MVP and there's an argument to be made that Tatis could win that one over Soto and Machado, too. Rookie of the Year could also be a really fun one with some high-profile studs duking it out.

Betting Odds

(All odds via Caesars Sportsbook on March 27)

AL MVP

NL MVP

Juan Soto: +450

Mookie Betts: +800

Ronald Acuña Jr.: +900

Manny Machado: +950

Nolan Arenado: +1000

AL Cy Young

Jacob deGrom: +500

Gerrit Cole: +600

Dylan Cease: +900

Carlos Rodón: +900

Alek Manoah: +900

NL Cy Young

AL Rookie of the Year

Gunnar Henderson: +300

Anthony Volpe: +450

Masataka Yoshida: +700

Grayson Rodriguez: +800

Josh Jung: +1200

NL Rookie of the Year