MLB scores: First-place Cardinals sweep doubleheader; Twins, Mike Trout make history

The final day in August features a full slate of baseball goodness -- 16 games in all, thanks to a doubleheader between the Cardinals and Reds.

Some of the storylines worth watching include the Rays and Cleveland continuing their series; the Mets trying to catch up to the Phillies; and Robbie Ray and Clayton Kershaw matching up in a battle of southpaws.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, August 31

Cardinals remain hot

The Cardinals entered Saturday tied with the Nationals at 15-5 for the best record in baseball over the last 20 games. With a doubleheader with the Reds on tap on both Saturday and Sunday, the Cardinals have a chance to exit the weekend on a four-game winning streak.

So far so good, at least through that first doubleheader.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 6-2 lead against Trevor Bauer and the Reds, and later plated additional runs against the Cincy bullpen. Kolten Wong, Yadier Molina, and Paul Goldschmidt each drove in a pair of runs apiece. Molina even hit his fifth home run of the week.

St. Louis' pitching staff, led by Dakota Hudson, bent but didn't break against the Reds lineup, and in the end the Cardinals were able to secure a 10-6 win.

Bauer, by the way, now has a 4.53 ERA on the season. He's allowed 14 runs over his last seven innings.

In the nightcap, the Cardinals were pretty well suffocated by Cincy starter Sonny Gray, but Michael Wacha kept his team within range. The Cardinals almost tied the game on this Harrison Bader rocket, but Nick Senzel made a darn play on the ball:

That's not only a snare, that's also a snare made at great personal hazard. Fortunately, Senzel was able to stay in the game. The Cardinals pushed a run across in the eighth frame and then tied it in the ninth. That brought pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter to the plate in a big spot:

And that's one doubleheader down for the Cardinals with one more to go on Sunday. Those two wins in tandem with the Cubs' loss to Milwaukee on Saturday means St. Louis now has a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL Central.

Twins make homer history

The Twins fell to the Tigers on Saturday night, as you see above, but en route to that loss Minnesota mashed six home runs. That outburst gives them 268 for 2019, and that's enough to set the all-time MLB record for team home runs in a season.

The old record of 267 belonged to the 2018 Yankees, who broke the 1997 Mariners record of 264.

Here's the blast from Mitch Garver that set the record, Garver's second of the night:

No team has hit more homers in a season.



How many dingers will the @Twins finish with? pic.twitter.com/5upC0z03v3 — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2019

And the official word:

Also helping the Twins get there on Saturday were Nelson Cruz, C.J. Cron, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco. Speaking of Polanco, his home run against Detroit gives him 20 for the season, and that's another record for 2019 Twins:

With Jorge Polanco's 20th HR, the Twins now have 8 players with 20 HR this season.



That's the most 20-HR players on a team in a season in MLB history. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 31, 2019

They've also got 11 players with at least 10 home runs on the season.

Such power constitutes some fairly stunning progress for Minnesota. The Twins last season ranked 12th in the AL in home runs, and before this season they hadn't ranked in the top half of the league since 2004. Kepler presently leads the 2019 squad with 36 home runs, and the 38-year-old Cruz is right behind him with 34 (in just 98 games played).

If paces hold, the Twins will become the first team to reach the 300-homer mark for a season, and the Yankees, despite all their injuries, may join them. All that power has certainly been essential to the Twins' fortunes this season, as they presently hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Indians in the AL Central. Regardless of how the remainder of the season plays out, the 2019 Twins will be remembered as one of the great power teams of all-time, juiced ball notwithstanding.

Trout becomes youngest 200-200 man ever

Angels superduperstar Mike Trout entered Saturday night's game against the Red Sox sitting on 283 career home runs and 199 career stolen bases. Soon enough he swiped No. 200:

And now that he's a member of the 200-200 power-and-speed fraternity, he's also made a little history:

Yep, the best player in baseball is now the youngest ever to reach 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases for his career. To be more precise, Trout is also the 40th member of the 250 homer-200 steal club and the youngest to reach that dual benchmark, as well.

Trout led the majors with 49 stolen bases as a rookie, and while he's become less active on the bases in recent years he's still very much a threat (and a high-percentage one at that). As for the power, well, that's not going anywhere for a long time.

Yankees beat A's behind home runs

The Yankees needed 11 innings to defeat the Athletics on Saturday, but the most notable part of the game is that the Yankees scored four times all game -- each time on a solo home run.

Gary Sanchez provided the first two runs of the day for New York, hitting a home run in each the second and fifth innings. The Athletics were able to take the lead at 2-1 (on a Matt Olson homer) and later 3-2 (a Matt Chapman double). In the eighth, however, Aaron Judge tied things up with another home run:

NOT SO FAST OAKLAND!



Aaron Judges ties it up 👏#YANKSonYES LIVE https://t.co/p0uzjekqhY pic.twitter.com/Rq1rYCLmiI — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 31, 2019

Finally, in the 11th, DJ LeMahieu homered to give the Yankees the win:

The Yankees and A's will play the rubber game of their potential playoff preview on Sunday. Mike Fiers will meet J.A. Happ, so expect more home runs.

Ramos extends hit streak in Mets win

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos entered Saturday's game against the Phillies with a 23-game hit streak, and it didn't take him long to push it to 24:

Ramos is now tied for the third-longest hit streak in Mets franchise history. Ramos came into this one batting .425/.451/.575 over the course of the streak, and then he went out and went 4 for 5 with a double. With that effort, he bumped his OBP up to .360 for the season. The win brings the Mets back to within a half-game of the Phillies in the NL East and NL wild-card standings.

20-year-old Soto hits 30th homer of season

Here's Nationals phenom Juan Soto going opposite field for his 30th home run of the 2019 season:

Soto doesn't turn 21 years of age until late October, which means getting to 30 home runs for the season at such an age puts him in elite company:

Juan Soto is the 1st NL player with 30+ HR in his age-20 season or younger since Frank Robinson in 1956.



(h/t: @JamalCollier) pic.twitter.com/WxmxkNjBaO — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 31, 2019

Robinson, of course, is an inner-circle Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, so this is quite an honor for Soto. Even reaching the majors at age 19, which is what Soto did, it itself a sign of future greatness. Soto, though, is great right now, as he's now batting .295/.404/.568 for the year. He's also drawn 84 walks in 544 plate appearances, which suggests how advanced his command of the strike zone is despite his young age.

Speaking that young age, Soto has a shot to make some history this season:

Let's check in on Juan Soto's status on the list of most homers before turning 21 in MLB history:



Mel Ott -- 61

Tony Conigliaro -- 56

Juan Soto -- 52 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 31, 2019

Worth monitoring the rest of the way. Also in this one, Soto's teammate and stealth NL MVP candidate Anthony Rendon hit his 30th homer of the season -- the first time in his career he's reached that mark.

Quick hits

