MLB scores, schedule: Mets win seventh in a row behind Zack Wheeler; Sam Dyson melts down in Twins debut
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The first day of August brings with it a lot of old faces in new places. Some of the storylines worth watching from a truncated schedule include Danny Salazar making his season debut in Cleveland, the Rays looking to sweep the Red Sox, and the Cubs and Cardinals wrapping up their series, with the winner taking first place.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, August 1
- Marlins 5, Twins 4 (12 innings) (box score)
- Phillies 10, Giants 2 (box score)
- Mets 4, White Sox 0 (box score)
- Brewers vs. Athletics (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays vs. Orioles 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays vs. Red Sox 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros vs. Indians 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs vs. Cardinals 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Reds vs. Braves 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres vs. Dodgers 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mets win seventh in a row
A day after the Mets elected to stand pat rather than trade off Noah Syndergaard, Edwin Diaz, or Zack Wheeler, the last of those three rewarded them with a strong effort en route to the team's seventh consecutive victory.
Wheeler threw seven shutout innings, fanning seven and permitting just four hits and no walks against the White Sox. He generated 18 swinging strikes on 88 pitches, including five on each his slider and his changeup. He also coerced seven whiffs on his fastballs.
Offensively, the Mets were led by Robinson Cano, who broke out of a slump with a two-hit day: a home run and a double that drove in two of New York's four runs.
The Mets are now 53-55 and four games back in the hunt for a wild card spot.
Dyson costs Twins in debut
You have to feel a little bad for Sam Dyson.
On Wednesday, Dyson was traded to the Twins as part of their deadline rush to upgrade the bullpen. On Thursday, in his first appearance with his new team, he issued two walks and allowed two hits and three runs to score without recording an out.
The Twins had a 4-1 lead over the Marlins when Dyson entered. They were up one when Dyson left, with Taylor Rogers then permitting the tying run to score. The Twins would later lose by a 5-4 score in 12 innings.
On the bright side, things can't get much worse for Dyson. Rather, they're likely to get better -- he had a 2.47 ERA with the Giants for a reason.
Quick hits
- We ranked and evaluated the 15 best prospects dealt at the deadline.
- We also looked at how the deadline changed World Series projections.
- Here's how Zack Greinke could help the Astros make history.
- MLB suspended eight for their roles in Tuesday's Reds-Pirates brawl.
- We covered 10 potential offseason trade targets.
- Danny Farquhar announced his retirement.
- Rick Porcello punched a pair of television monitors during his start on Wednesday.
- Tanner Roark found out he was traded at a weird place.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Farquhar retires after seven MLB seasons
Farquhar suffered an aneurysm in April 2018 while with the White Sox
-
Greinke gives Astros shot at history
Greinke, Verlander, and Cole are currently in the top five in the majors in WHIP
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineups for Aug. 1
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB suspends eight for Reds-Bucs brawl
The Pirates and Reds will each be without some personnel for a few games
-
Porcello punches two TVs in rough start
Wednesday was not a good day to be a Fenway Park dugout monitor
-
10 MLB offseason trade candidates
The trade deadline is over but that doesn't mean we're done talking deals