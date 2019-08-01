MLB scores, schedule: Mets win seventh in a row behind Zack Wheeler; Sam Dyson melts down in Twins debut

The first day of August brings with it a lot of old faces in new places. Some of the storylines worth watching from a truncated schedule include Danny Salazar making his season debut in Cleveland, the Rays looking to sweep the Red Sox, and the Cubs and Cardinals wrapping up their series, with the winner taking first place.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, August 1

Mets win seventh in a row

A day after the Mets elected to stand pat rather than trade off Noah Syndergaard, Edwin Diaz, or Zack Wheeler, the last of those three rewarded them with a strong effort en route to the team's seventh consecutive victory.

Wheeler threw seven shutout innings, fanning seven and permitting just four hits and no walks against the White Sox. He generated 18 swinging strikes on 88 pitches, including five on each his slider and his changeup. He also coerced seven whiffs on his fastballs.

This is the good stuff. 👊 pic.twitter.com/dJ5E7B8Gyn — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2019

Offensively, the Mets were led by Robinson Cano, who broke out of a slump with a two-hit day: a home run and a double that drove in two of New York's four runs.

The Mets are now 53-55 and four games back in the hunt for a wild card spot.

Dyson costs Twins in debut

You have to feel a little bad for Sam Dyson.

On Wednesday, Dyson was traded to the Twins as part of their deadline rush to upgrade the bullpen. On Thursday, in his first appearance with his new team, he issued two walks and allowed two hits and three runs to score without recording an out.

The Twins had a 4-1 lead over the Marlins when Dyson entered. They were up one when Dyson left, with Taylor Rogers then permitting the tying run to score. The Twins would later lose by a 5-4 score in 12 innings.

On the bright side, things can't get much worse for Dyson. Rather, they're likely to get better -- he had a 2.47 ERA with the Giants for a reason.

Quick hits

