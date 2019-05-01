MLB scores, schedule: Mookie Betts continues hot streak for Red Sox with homer vs. Athletics

For the first time in his brief big league career, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting the road. The Blue Jays and their wunderkind third baseman open a three-game series in Anaheim on Tuesday night. Vlad Jr. and Albert Pujols connected before the game:

Generations collide in Anaheim... pic.twitter.com/74MkEklNUE — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) April 30, 2019

Guerrero was 89 days old -- 89 days old! -- when the Cardinals selected Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft. Generations colliding indeed. Now here is everything you need to know about the rest of the day in baseball.

Betts heating up for Red Sox

Exactly two weeks ago, reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts called his play "unacceptable." Betts went 0 for 3 in that night's game to drop his season batting line to .212/.321/.394. That's not truly horrible, but it sure as heck isn't good.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Betts is as hot as any player in the game. He's gone 17 for 42 (.405) with five doubles, two homers, eight walks, and five strikeouts in 11 games since calling his performance "unacceptable." And, on Tuesday night, he swatted a first inning home run against the Athletics.

Betts is red hot and the Red Sox are slowly but surely working their way out of their early season slump. Since starting 2-8, the Red Sox have gone 10-9 leading into Tuesday. That counts as progress, I do believe.

