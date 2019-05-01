MLB scores, schedule: Mookie Betts continues hot streak for Red Sox with homer vs. Athletics
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
For the first time in his brief big league career, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting the road. The Blue Jays and their wunderkind third baseman open a three-game series in Anaheim on Tuesday night. Vlad Jr. and Albert Pujols connected before the game:
Guerrero was 89 days old -- 89 days old! -- when the Cardinals selected Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft. Generations colliding indeed. Now here is everything you need to know about the rest of the day in baseball.
Betts heating up for Red Sox
Exactly two weeks ago, reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts called his play "unacceptable." Betts went 0 for 3 in that night's game to drop his season batting line to .212/.321/.394. That's not truly horrible, but it sure as heck isn't good.
Fast forward to Tuesday, and Betts is as hot as any player in the game. He's gone 17 for 42 (.405) with five doubles, two homers, eight walks, and five strikeouts in 11 games since calling his performance "unacceptable." And, on Tuesday night, he swatted a first inning home run against the Athletics.
Betts is red hot and the Red Sox are slowly but surely working their way out of their early season slump. Since starting 2-8, the Red Sox have gone 10-9 leading into Tuesday. That counts as progress, I do believe.
Quick hits
- Dayn Perry explored the best and worst from the world of baseball in April 2019. Small market teams in first place and struggling big name pitchers are the story of the season so far.
- Ichiro Suzuki has rejoined the Mainers as an instructor. He begins immediately. Ichiro will work closely with the big league team and Triple-A team, with an emphasis on outfield play and baserunning.
- The Padres placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list. He suffered a hamstring injury stretching for a ball at second base. 3B Manny Machado will fill in at shortstop for the time being.
- The Reds are expected to call up top prospect CF Nick Senzel in the coming days. Senzel, a natural infielder, transitioned to center field in spring training to help get his bat into the lineup.
- The Marlins demoted CF Lewis Brinson to Triple-A. Brinson has struggled tremendously for the second straight season. He was the key piece Miami received in the Christian Yelich trade.
- Brewers OF Christian Yelich is "trending" toward being ready to play this weekend, reports the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
- The Nationals placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with an elbow contusion, the club announced. He was hit by a pitch a few days ago. LHP Dan Jennings was called up in a corresponding move.
- Yankees OF Aaron Hicks (back), 3B Miguel Andujar (shoulder), and SS Troy Tulowitzki (calf) have all started playing in minor league games. Andujar and Tulowitzki could return in the coming days.
- Dodgers OF A.J. Pollock will have exploratory surgery on his elbow, reports MLB.com. Pollock has an infection that could require a plate in his elbow to be replaced or treated.
- Cubs closer RHP Brandon Morrow received an injection in his elbow and will be shut down 2-3 weeks, reports the Chicago Tribune. Morrow has not pitched since last July due to various injuries.
- The Mariners sent the struggling OF Mallex Smith to Triple-A, the team announced. Smith has hit a weak .165/.255/.247 in the early going this season. OF Braden Bishop was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Tigers placed IF Josh Harrison on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder contusion, the team announced. He's been having trouble swinging a bat. IF Harold Castro was called up in a corresponding move.
