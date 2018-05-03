MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves humiliate the Mets

Thursday brings a light slate in Major League Baseball, but what's great about MLB is a "light" slate is still 11 games and 20 teams in action (there's a doubleheader). Lots of day baseball, too, so let's get to it.

Thursday's scores

Braves humiliate Mets

Before the Mets even batted, the Braves had a 3-0 lead, thanks in part to a two-run homer by Kurt Suzuki. It would remain 3-0 heading into the fifth inning before the Braves started to break the game wide open. It started with rookie sensation Ronald Acuna obliterating this Jason Vargas offering:

That is 451 beautiful feet. It wouldn't stop there. A few batters later Nick Markakis crushed a two-run shot and that would be all for Vargas (4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, en route to a 16.20 ERA on the season).

Matt Harvey didn't fare any better than Vargas, as he would cough up five runs in two innings with the big blow being a three-run shot from Ozzie Albies.

Both Vargas and Harvey were booed heavily by the Mets fans in attendance for getting knocked around the yard with relative ease. It wasn't just the pitching, though.

During all this, the Mets didn't even have a hit. They finally got their first knock off Julio Teheran with two outs in the seventh inning.

Let's not get too focused on the Mets, though, who are now 17-12 after an 11-1 start. The Braves are now sitting with a 1.5 game lead in the first place. They are 19-11 and currently on a five-game winning streak. They are 7-1 since Acuna came up.

Speaking of, the Albies/Acuna duo atop the order is must-see TV. Their current lines:

Albies: .280/.324/.614, 12 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 3 SB

Acuna: .382/.432/.706, 5 2B, 2 HR, 1 SB (in just 37 plate appearances)

They hit in front of stellar first baseman Freddie Freeman, too.

This is a good and fun young team.

Nationals back to .500

Through a rash of injuries and underperformance, the Nationals fell to five games under .500 back on Saturday (11-16). You know what comes with that territory from a team most expected to take the NL East. Questions about what is wrong. Breaking down all their problems. Wondering if they are "in trouble" and all the stuff like that.

Since then, the Nationals have won five in a row, climbing back to 16-16.

Thursday, the Nats did all their damage in the sixth inning, getting a two-run homer from Trea Turner and a solo shot from Ryan Zimmerman. It was all they needed behind strong work from Jeremy Hellickson (5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER) and good enough work from the bullpen, which allowed the bases to load -- thanks in part to an error -- in the eighth but only let one of those runners home.

Next up for the Nationals is a three-game series at home against the Phillies.

Quick hits

Live team updates