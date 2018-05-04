Indians' Terry Francona becomes one of just 24 managers to win 1,500 games

The Indians dropped the first game of their Thursday doubleheader against the Blue Jays in 11 innings (TOR 13, CLE 11). In the second tilt, though, the host Tribe rebounded -- thanks in part to a nine-run fifth inning -- and won by a score of 13-4 (box score).

That win nudged the Indians up to 17-14 on the season, and it also occasioned a career milestone for manager Terry Francona ...

#Indians win second game 13-4. Manager Terry Francona picks up 1,500th career win, 24th manager to reach plateau. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 4, 2018

As implied above, Francona is now 24th on the all-time managerial wins list. That's remarkable for a skipper who started off his career by getting fired by the Phillies after going 285-363 in four seasons. Next, though, came a legendary run with the Red Sox during which Francona won a pair of World Series titles. With the Indians, Francona is now 471-368 with a pennant and three total playoff appearances. Overall, Francona is now 1,500-1,283.

Here are the 24 managers to reach the 1,500-win plateau, per Baseball-Reference. Note that Francona has the third-best postseason record of the bunch:

Rk Mgr Yrs From To W L % Wpost Lpost %post 1 Connie Mack (HOF) 53 1894 1950 3731 3948 0.486 24 19 0.558 2 John McGraw (HOF) 33 1899 1932 2763 1948 0.586 26 28 0.481 3 Tony La Russa (HOF) 33 1979 2011 2728 2365 0.536 70 58 0.547 4 Bobby Cox (HOF) 29 1978 2010 2504 2001 0.556 67 69 0.493 5 Joe Torre (HOF) 29 1977 2010 2326 1997 0.538 84 58 0.592 6 Sparky Anderson (HOF) 26 1970 1995 2194 1834 0.545 34 21 0.618 7 Bucky Harris (HOF) 29 1924 1956 2158 2219 0.493 11 10 0.524 8 Joe McCarthy (HOF) 24 1926 1950 2125 1333 0.615 30 13 0.698 9 Walter Alston (HOF) 23 1954 1976 2040 1613 0.558 23 21 0.523 10 Leo Durocher (HOF) 24 1939 1973 2008 1709 0.540 7 8 0.467 11 Casey Stengel (HOF) 25 1934 1965 1905 1842 0.508 37 26 0.587 12 Gene Mauch 26 1960 1987 1902 2037 0.483 5 7 0.417 13 Bill McKechnie (HOF) 25 1915 1946 1896 1723 0.524 8 14 0.364 14 Bruce Bochy 24 1995 2018 1869 1870 0.500 44 33 0.571 15 Dusty Baker 22 1993 2017 1863 1636 0.532 23 32 0.418 16 Lou Piniella 23 1986 2010 1835 1713 0.517 23 27 0.460 17 Jim Leyland 22 1986 2013 1769 1728 0.506 44 40 0.524 18 Ralph Houk 20 1961 1984 1619 1531 0.514 8 8 0.500 19 Fred Clarke (HOF) 19 1897 1915 1602 1181 0.576 7 8 0.467 20 Tom Lasorda (HOF) 21 1976 1996 1599 1439 0.526 31 30 0.508 21 Mike Scioscia 19 2000 2018 1589 1358 0.539 21 27 0.438 22 Dick Williams (HOF) 21 1967 1988 1571 1451 0.520 21 23 0.477 23 Buck Showalter 20 1992 2018 1512 1424 0.515 9 14 0.391 24 Terry Francona 18 1997 2018 1500 1282 0.539 40 26 0.606

As well, Francona is one of just 23 managers to win multiple World Series, and he's a two-time Manager of the Year. Given the likelihood that he eventually cracks the top 20 in wins, Francona seems one day bound for the Hall of Fame. For now, though, the focus is on getting Cleveland a World Series trophy for the first time since 1948.