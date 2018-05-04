Indians' Terry Francona becomes one of just 24 managers to win 1,500 games

Francona's Hall of Fame resume continues to grow

The Indians dropped the first game of their Thursday doubleheader against the Blue Jays in 11 innings (TOR 13, CLE 11). In the second tilt, though, the host Tribe rebounded -- thanks in part to a nine-run fifth inning -- and won by a score of 13-4 (box score).

That win nudged the Indians up to 17-14 on the season, and it also occasioned a career milestone for manager Terry Francona ... 

As implied above, Francona is now 24th on the all-time managerial wins list. That's remarkable for a skipper who started off his career by getting fired by the Phillies after going 285-363 in four seasons. Next, though, came a legendary run with the Red Sox during which Francona won a pair of World Series titles. With the Indians, Francona is now 471-368 with a pennant and three total playoff appearances. Overall, Francona is now 1,500-1,283. 

Here are the 24 managers to reach the 1,500-win plateau, per Baseball-Reference. Note that Francona has the third-best postseason record of the bunch:

RkMgrYrsFromToWL%WpostLpost%post
1Connie Mack (HOF)5318941950373139480.48624190.558
2John McGraw (HOF)3318991932276319480.58626280.481
3Tony La Russa (HOF)3319792011272823650.53670580.547
4Bobby Cox (HOF)2919782010250420010.55667690.493
5Joe Torre (HOF)2919772010232619970.53884580.592
6Sparky Anderson (HOF)2619701995219418340.54534210.618
7Bucky Harris (HOF)2919241956215822190.49311100.524
8Joe McCarthy (HOF)2419261950212513330.61530130.698
9Walter Alston (HOF)2319541976204016130.55823210.523
10Leo Durocher (HOF)2419391973200817090.540780.467
11Casey Stengel (HOF)2519341965190518420.50837260.587
12Gene Mauch2619601987190220370.483570.417
13Bill McKechnie (HOF)2519151946189617230.5248140.364
14Bruce Bochy2419952018186918700.50044330.571
15Dusty Baker2219932017186316360.53223320.418
16Lou Piniella2319862010183517130.51723270.460
17Jim Leyland2219862013176917280.50644400.524
18Ralph Houk2019611984161915310.514880.500
19Fred Clarke (HOF)1918971915160211810.576780.467
20Tom Lasorda (HOF)2119761996159914390.52631300.508
21Mike Scioscia1920002018158913580.53921270.438
22Dick Williams (HOF)2119671988157114510.52021230.477
23Buck Showalter2019922018151214240.5159140.391
24Terry Francona1819972018150012820.53940260.606

As well, Francona is one of just 23 managers to win multiple World Series, and he's a two-time Manager of the Year. Given the likelihood that he eventually cracks the top 20 in wins, Francona seems one day bound for the Hall of Fame. For now, though, the focus is on getting Cleveland a World Series trophy for the first time since 1948. 

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

