Nationals name Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez their new manager

Earlier in October, the Washington Nationals parted ways with manager Dusty Baker after another disappointing early exit from the postseason.

On Monday, the Nationals officially named Baker's replacement. The club has named Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez their new manager.

"We are delighted to bring Dave aboard and excited about what he will bring to our clubhouse and our dugout," said owner Ted Lerner in a statement. "We have been very clear about our goals as an organization and we feel confident we've found the right man to help us reach them."

"I am excited to bring Dave into our family," added GM Mike Rizzo. "As we went through this process it became clear the type of manager we were looking for - someone who is progressive, someone who can connect with and communicate well with our players, and someone who embraces the analytical side of the game. We came away from the process feeling like there was absolutely no one better suited - who matched up to what this organization needs right now - than Dave."

Martinez, 53, has served most of the past decade as Joe Maddon's bench coach, both with the Cubs and previously with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's reputed to be good with players, and figures to be open-minded about analytics, given he's worked for two data-savvy clubs. This will be his first managerial gig, and he reportedly received the typical "three years and an option" deal:

BREAKING: Nationals have finalized deal with Davey Martinez. Three years and an option, according to a person familiar with the situation. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 29, 2017

Prior to coaching, Martinez spent 16 seasons in the majors, over which he hit .276/.341/.389. Coincidentally, Martinez played more games with the Montreal Expos than any other franchise. The Expos, of course, went on to become the Nationals -- albeit well after Martinez retired.