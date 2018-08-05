Padres allow Tyson Ross, Jordan Lyles to join Cardinals, Brewers off waivers

The San Diego Padres pitching staff will have a different look heading forward. That's because on Sunday the Padres decided to allow both Tyson Ross and Jordan Lyles to join contenders.

Ross and Lyles were each claimed on trade waivers. Rather than work out a deal or pull them from the waiver wire, the Padres permitted both to go without demanding further compensation. As a result, Ross will join the St. Louis Cardinals and Lyles the Milwaukee Brewers:

Lyles goes to the Brewers. Tyson Ross also has been claimed and let go. He will join the Cardinals. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 5, 2018

Ross has a 4.45 ERA and 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 starts. He entered July looking like a solid trade candidates thanks to his 3.32 ERA. Alas, he then allowed 15 runs in seven innings in his next two starts. He has since continued to struggle in his subsequent four starts, allowing 20 hits and 11 runs in 21 ⅓ innings with just three more strikeouts than walks. Ross is a free agent at season's end, but figures to slot into the Cardinals rotation.

Lyles had split the season between the bullpen and rotation, amassing 71 innings over 24 appearances (eight starts). His 4.29 ERA and 3.26 strikeout-to-walk ratios would each represent career-best figures -- good timing, perhaps, for someone whose contract includes a $3.5 million club option for next season. Lyles could well provide the Brewers with more length in the bullpen.

The Padres save around $1 million by letting both go now.