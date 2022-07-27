The San Diego Padres (55-44) head to Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers (39-59) on Wednesday. Each squad has picked up a victory during the first two matchups of the series, with San Diego logging a 6-4 win on Tuesday. Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA) is starting for San Diego, while Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.88 ERA) gets the starting nod for Detroit.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Detroit. The Padres are the -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Tigers are a +118 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Tigers vs. Padres picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Tigers money line: Padres -140, Tigers +118

Padres vs. Tigers run-line: Tigers +1.5 (-165)

Padres vs. Tigers over-under: seven runs

SD: Padres are 4-1 in their last five Wednesday games

DET: Tigers are 6-2 in their last eight interleague games

Padres vs. Tigers picks: See picks here.



Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado has a powerful swing to all parts of the field. He owns the awareness and pitch recognition skills to thrust the ball into any gap on the diamond. The six-time All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.301), home runs (16), RBI (54), and hits (101). A two-time Gold Glove winner, Machado also plays stout defense at the corner with a rocket of an arm.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar is an athletic threat on the diamond who has terrific plate discipline, speed and bat control. Profar is hitting .239 with nine home runs and 39 RBI, and he has a career-high OPS-plus (115) this season. He also has amazing instincts on the defensive end with a strong throwing arm as he leads the National League in outfield assists (eight).

Why you should back the Tigers

Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera knows how to consistently make contact and get on base. Cabrera is a pure hitter with fantastic plate coverage and bat speed as the 12-time All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.287) with 36 RBI. On July 25, he went 1-for-2 with a solo homer.

Infielder Harold Castro is a solid athlete, makes good contact with the ball and is a versatile defender. The 28-year-old is rolling into this contest on a 10-game hitting streak in which he's hitting .368 during this run. On July 26, he went 2-for-5 with a double.

How to make Padres vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 7.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Tigers vs. Padres? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.