Phillies' Andrew McCutchen out for remainder of 2019 season with torn ACL

McCutchen suffered the injury during a rundown on Monday night

The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday announced that veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. He'll miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

McCutchen suffered the injury while caught in a rundown on Monday night against the Padres. He hopes to be ready for the start of the 2020 season, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories