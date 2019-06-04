Phillies' Andrew McCutchen out for remainder of 2019 season with torn ACL

The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday announced that veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. He'll miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

McCutchen suffered the injury while caught in a rundown on Monday night against the Padres. He hopes to be ready for the start of the 2020 season, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

“It sucks,” Andrew McCutchen said. He said he knew something was wrong. He hoped it was his meniscus. But it’s ACL. No other ligament damage. He hopes to be ready for Opening Day 2020. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 4, 2019

