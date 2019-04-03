Phillies' Bryce Harper gets last laugh in D.C. with epic home run and bat flip

On Tuesday, Bryce Harper returned to D.C. for the first time since leaving the Washington Nationals through free agency to sign a 13-year deal worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies. Naturally, Harper did something dramatic.

In the eighth inning, Harper came to the plate having singled and doubled in his previous two at-bats. He was up against Jeremy Hellickson, a former teammate, yet that didn't stop him from depositing a ball deep into the cold, wet D.C. night. Take a look:

Your eyes aren't deceiving you -- those are indeed happy Phillies fans hopping around. Philadelphia's finest purchased seemingly the entire right-field section of the stadium, and delivered a number of taunts toward the hometown nine once the Phillies built a comfortable lead -- among them: "M-V-P" and "We got Harper!" Hey, when your team wins by a 8-2 score to move to 4-0 on the season you can puff out your chest a bit.

The Phillies do indeed have Harper, and he did indeed have a big return game to D.C.: 3 for 5 with a single, double, and homer and two strikeouts -- those coming against Max Scherzer.

Harper and the Phillies will conclude their brief two-game visit to the nation's capital on Wednesday. He'll go up against Anibal Sanchez looking for his fourth homer of the year.