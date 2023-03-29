The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Billy Sullivan, the teams announced on Wednesday afternoon. Pache, who is out of minor-league options, had been told earlier this week that he would not make the A's Opening Day roster, priming the pump for a trade elsewhere.

Pache, 24, isn't long removed from being considered a top prospect. He was even part of the trade that sent Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves prior to last season. Unfortunately for Pache (and the Athletics), he's experienced difficulties adjusting to big-league pitching. In 115 games to date, he's hit .156/.205/.234 (25 OPS+) with four home runs and two stolen bases. CBS Sports covered his woes in more depth earlier this spring:

There's no doubt Pache can impact the game defensively. His offensive output, however, is so putrid it negates the value he creates with his glove. He's a free swinger who peppers the infield with grounders and who failed to connect on more than 40 percent of the hacks he took last season against non-fastballs. He doesn't smoke the ball or walk, and despite possessing good speed he's never developed into a potent basestealer. The best you can write about his bat is he's been better against lefties for his big-league career -- and that just means he's hit .214/.267/.337 with the platoon advantage. Jordan Luplow he is not.

Pache figures to serve in a reserve capacity, seeing most of his action on defense and perhaps as a pinch-runner late in games.

To make room for Pache on the 40-player roster, the Phillies moved first baseman Rhys Hoskins to the 60-day injured list. Hoskins is expected to miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL last week.

Sullivan, the 23-year-old A's return, posted a 4.59 ERA in 44 appearances at Double-A last season.