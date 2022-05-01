Bitter NL East rivals square off when the Philadelphia Phillies (11-11) and the New York Mets (15-7) round out their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. These teams split the first two contests, with Philadelphia defeating New York 4-1 on Saturday. Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia, while Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -180 money line favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Philadelphia is a +160 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Phillies vs. Mets money line: New York -180, Philadelphia +160

Phillies vs. Mets run-line: New York -1.5 (+120)

Phillies vs. Mets over-under: 7 runs

PHI: The Phillies are 5-1 in their last 6 overall

NYM: The Mets are 5-0 in their last 5 games following a loss

Why you should back the Mets

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is a terrific contact hitter who drives the baseball all over the field. McNeil has a sweet and contact swing from the left side. The 2019 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.328) and on-base percentage (.392). McNeil has recorded 2-plus hits in four of his past six games.

Designated hitter Pete Alonso has monster power when he connects with the baseball. Alonso has the ability to consistently produce runs for the Mets. The 2019 All-Star has a batting average of .250 with four homers and a team-high 17 runs batted in. On April 29, Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the Phillies

Left fielder Nick Castellanos is a natural hitter in the box with contact and power to all parts of the field. Castellanos also has a good arm from the outfield and can easily deliver a strike. The 2021 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.300), on-base percentage (.374), and hits (24) with three home runs and 12 RBIs. On April 27, he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI.

Right fielder Bryce Harper is athletic with plenty of power in his swing. Harper plays solid defense in the outfield with a rocket of an arm. The six-time All-Star has a batting average of .253 with three homers and a team-high 14 runs batted in. On April 26, Harper went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

How to make Phillies vs. Mets picks

