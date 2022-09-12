The Texas Rangers (60-79) and the Miami Marlins (57-82) match up on Monday for a doubleheader. The Marlins have been struggling massively, going 2-11 in their last 13 contests. Likewise, the Rangers are 2-12 over their past 14 games. Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51 ERA) is starting for the Marlins, while Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80 ERA) gets the nod for Texas.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Miami. The Marlins are listed at -125 in the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 7. Before making any Marlins vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Rangers vs. Marlins money line: Marlins -125, Rangers +105

Rangers vs. Marlins run-line: Texas +1.5 (-190)

Rangers vs. Marlins over-under: 7 runs

TEX: Rangers are 6-1 in their last 7 interleague road games vs. a team with a losing record

MIA: Over is 4-0 in Marlins' last 4 overall

Why you should back the Rangers



First baseman Nate Lowe is a phenomenal hitter who owns superb bat speed. Lowe is patient at the dish with good pitch recognition skills as the 27-year-old is seventh in the league in batting average (.308) along with 24 home runs and 69 RBI. In his last contest, he went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Shortstop Corey Seager is another outstanding slugger who has tremendous power and pop in his swing. The three-time All-Star can belt homers effortlessly as he is 14th in the majors in home runs (29) with 74 RBI. On Sept. 9, he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Why you should back the Marlins

First baseman Garrett Cooper stands tall on the field (6-foot-5) with a nice swing. Cooper is able to make consistent contact when he's at the plate, and the 31-year-old also plays solid defense in the corner. Cooper leads the team in runs driven in (46) and hits (98). He heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak.

Infielder Joey Wendle is a solid hitter for average, who is scrappy at the plate and is constantly fighting. The 32-year-old displays good bat speed and is batting .255 with 30 runs driven in. In his last contest, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

