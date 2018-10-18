Red Sox vs. Astros: Controversial fan interference plays huge role in first inning of Game 4

The Red Sox are a dangerous team when they're able to grab a lead first, which they did in Game 4 thanks to a two-run first inning. But it looked like the Astros had a chance to erase that early lead when Jose Altuve hit what potentially could have been a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.

However, the play was ruled fan interference by field umpire Joe West, who determined that Mookie Betts was obstructed as he went airborne to make the catch at the wall. Have a look for yourself:

Mookie Betts was about to rob José Altuve of a home run ... until a fan's hand got in the way.



It was ruled an out on review. pic.twitter.com/NLzAnNJ1vj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2018

That ruling was challenged by Houston, but it was ultimately upheld because of insufficient evidence to overturn. The potential game-tying homer was erased, Altuve was called out and the Red Sox were able to escape the first frame without surrendering a run.

You can follow along with all of the action in our live blog or stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).