Red Sox vs. Astros: Controversial fan interference plays huge role in first inning of Game 4
It was a costly interference committed by one of Houston's own
The Red Sox are a dangerous team when they're able to grab a lead first, which they did in Game 4 thanks to a two-run first inning. But it looked like the Astros had a chance to erase that early lead when Jose Altuve hit what potentially could have been a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.
However, the play was ruled fan interference by field umpire Joe West, who determined that Mookie Betts was obstructed as he went airborne to make the catch at the wall. Have a look for yourself:
That ruling was challenged by Houston, but it was ultimately upheld because of insufficient evidence to overturn. The potential game-tying homer was erased, Altuve was called out and the Red Sox were able to escape the first frame without surrendering a run.
You can follow along with all of the action in our live blog or stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brewers need Yelich to be an MVP in NLCS
Christian Yelich has been terrible in the NLCS
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Dodgers-Brewers NLCS schedule, bracket
The NLCS starts Oct. 12 in Milwaukee
-
Kershaw delivers, Dodgers near WS bid
The Dodgers received a gem from Kershaw and the offense did the rest to put L.A. one win away...
-
Kershaw dazzles in Game 5 gem
Every game seems to be a referendum on Kershaw and this one was a beauty
-
Astros vs. Red Sox Game 4 pick, preview
Boston has a 2-1 series lead over Houston