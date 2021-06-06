The Boston Red Sox cinched a series win against the New York Yankees on Saturday, edging their rivals by a 7-3 final.

Boston overcame an early 2-0 deficit, created by a Gleyber Torres home run, with a pair of big hits in the sixth inning. Third baseman Rafael Devers drove in a pair with an RBI single, then scored on a Marwin González double, giving the Red Sox a 3-2 lead.

The Yankees would tie the game up in their half of the sixth inning, but the Red Sox would create additional separation in the eighth on three consecutive hits. Enrique Hernandez drove in Devers with an RBI double; Christian Vázquez plated Hernandez with his own double; and Bobby Dalbec plated Vázquez (and himself) with a two-run home run. Just like that, the Red Sox were up by a 7-3 margin.

The Red Sox bullpen stood strong in relief of starter Eduardo Rodríguez, who held the Yankees to three runs over 5 ⅓ innings. Rodríguez permitted five hits and walked one while striking out seven batters. Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottavino, Brandon Workman, and Matt Barnes combined for no runs over 3 ⅔ innings, one hit, and two walks. They also struck out four batters.

On New York's side, the goat of the evening was reliever Chad Green. He gave up four runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning.

The Red Sox's win means that they'll enter Sunday with a 4 ½ game lead over the Yankees in the American League East. The two sides will conclude their series as part of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. Garrett Richards is expected to take the mound for Boston, while Domingo Germán gets the nod for New York.

After Sunday, the Red Sox and Yankees' next meeting will come in two weeks' time, on June 25.