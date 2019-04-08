Red Sox World Series ring ceremony: Special jerseys, Patriots cameo, plus what to know about Fenway festivities

Things haven't gotten off to an ideal start for the Red Sox this season, as the club is just 3-8 after opening up their 2019 campaign with an 11-game road trip. However, they'll return to Boston this week for their home opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday and, as defending World Series champs, it will be an eventful homecoming.

Prior to first pitch against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, the Red Sox will have all the usual home opener festivities, but they'll also be unveiling their 2018 World Series Champion banner and receiving championship rings on the field.

The Red Sox have unveiled some details regarding what we can expect during those ceremonies on Tuesday. First and foremost, the game isn't set to begin until 2:05 p.m. but pregame events should begin around 1 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. Fans in the New England region can stream the game fuboTV (Try for free).

As the team takes the field for the first time at Fenway this season, they'll be wearing special gold-trimmed uniforms for the occasion. The team's regular home jerseys and caps will have a touch of gold (and championship patches) to commemorate last year's title run. You can shop for the same caps and jerseys worn during the ceremony at our CBS Sports Shop.

The Red Sox will add gold trimming to their uniforms for Tuesday's game. Fanatics

Not only will the Red Sox be celebrating their own championship season, they'll also be paying tribute to the New England Patriots and their Super Bowl victory earlier in the year. As has been the case in the past, several Patriots players are expected to be on-hand at Fenway -- likely with the Lombardi Trophy in tow. Former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired a few weeks ago, has confirmed he'll be there.

Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops orchestra will be joined by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in performances of both the Canadian and American national anthems. Military members and first responders will be present on the field and there will be a flyover by four F-16 jets.

There will likely be a few surprises in store as well, but the details already confirm it should be a rather eventful day even before first pitch.