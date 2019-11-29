Reds' Trevor Bauer has $300K sports car destroyed in bizarre accident at dealership
At least the Reds starting pitcher had the car insured
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's holiday season started off with a bang -- or rather, a crash. On Tuesday, a tire fell off of a semi truck, rolled across six lanes of traffic on a Houston highway, struck a wall, and crashed into his 2016 McLaren 650S, according to KHOU.
The tire went through a double-paned glass window and landed on Bauer's McLaren. According to reports from the scene, no one was injured in the freak accident.
Bauer's sports car was being stored at a Houston McLaren dealership. TMZ Sports reported that the vehicle was insured, but ended up being totaled due to the cost of all the damages.
Following the accident, Bauer doesn't seem to be extremely upset about the accident and, as he does for many things, posted his thoughts on Twitter.
Bauer is currently on the Reds after being traded to Cincinnati from the Cleveland Indians at the 2019 trade deadline. The right-hander also has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks during his eight-year MLB career.
He is coming off a season in which he posted an 11-13 record to go along with a 4.48 ERA between the Indians and Reds. Bauer is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $18.6 million with the Reds this season -- enough for more than one new McLaren.
Bauer was traded to the Reds in a three-team deal that also sent Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes to the Indians.
