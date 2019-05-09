Reds vs. Athletics odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 9 from advanced computer on 73-51 run

The Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics wrap up a three-game series on Thursday afternoon when the two clubs face off at 3:37 p.m. ET. The Reds will go with Tanner Roark (2-1, 3.82 ERA) on the hill, while the A's throw Chris Bassitt (1-0, 2.12 ERA). Oakland is a -144 money line favorite (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Athletics odds, with the over-under for total runs set at nine. Both teams are fighting to climb from the bottom of their respective divisions and have plenty of motivation. Before you lock in any Reds vs. Athletics picks of your own, scope out the MLB predictions from the proven baseball model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 7 of the MLB season on a strong 73-51 run on top-rated picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Reds vs. Athletics. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Bassitt has been on his game early this season. All three of his starts have been quality, and he's given up just four earned runs over 17 innings of work. He'll be backed by an offense that's averaging 5.6 runs over its last five games. Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien has been a big boost, hitting .288 on the season, while the power has come from Khris Davis, Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty, who have combined for 24 home runs.

But just because the Athletics have a hard-hitting lineup and the hotter pitcher on the mound doesn't mean they'll provide value on the A's vs. Reds money line.

The model also knows Roark allowed two runs and punched out seven across 6.2 innings in Cincinnati's victory over the Giants on Saturday. This was a bounce-back performance after giving up a season-high four runs in his previous start. And the 32-year-old has been hitting his spots on a consistent basis, giving up fewer than three earned runs in four of his last five starts.

The Reds' offense failed to record a hit in the first game of this series, but Cincinnati's bats have been hot over the past week. In fact, the Reds have scored 41 runs in their last six games. Infielder Eugenio Suarez has been the catalyst of much of the success, hitting .227 with 10 homers, 23 RBIs and 16 runs in 128 at-bats this season.

So who wins Reds vs. Athletics? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Reds vs. Athletics money line to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and find out.