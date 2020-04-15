Roy Halladay did stunts and had amphetamines in system prior to fatal plane crash, NTSB report says
Halladay was posthumously elected to the Hall of Fame last year
Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatic stunts before the November 2017 plane crash that killed him, a National Transportation Safety Board report published Wednesday said.
According to the report, Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times greater than therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant. The report also says that the plane Halladay was piloting on Nov. 7, 2017 "was making steep turns and high-pitch climbs" up to about 500 feet, according to witnesses.
The report states that Halladay's plane ultimately nosedived after a steep climb, crashing into the Gulf of Mexico. The Office of the Medical Examiner for the Pasco and Pinellas Counties in Florida found that Halladay's cause of death was blunt trauma, with drowning as a contributory condition in the autopsy.
Halladay pitched 12 seasons with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in 1995, before signing with the Phillies in 2010. During his 16-year MLB career, he won two Cy Young Awards and was an eight-time All-Star. Halladay pitched a perfect game in 2010 and a postseason no-hitter against the Reds in the NLDS that season during his first career playoff appearance.
Halladay was inducted posthumously into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last year. It was his first year on the ballot, and he received 85.4 percent of the vote.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
'42' producer makes $4.2M COVID donation
Thomas Tull made the donation on Jackie Robinson Day
-
Former Jays All-Star Garcia dies at 63
Garcia spent 11 seasons in the majors
-
All-time team: Minnesota Twins
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
CPBL team hits walk-off for robot fans
The CPBL season is in full swing in Taiwan
-
Samson: Issue with MLB antibody testing
David Samson had one big issue with the MLB's antibody test process
-
3 players who had power breakouts in '19
All-Star Jeff McNeil might still have another level to his game
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday