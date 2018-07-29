Sean Newcomb comes within one pitch of the first Braves no-hitter in over 24 years

Braves 25-year-old left-hander Sean Newcomb came within one pitch of twirling a no-hitter against the Dodgers on Sunday in Atlanta. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, however, Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor with two outs and a 2-2 count singled to left to break it up.

At that point, Newcomb was lifted with a pitch count of 134. Before recording the final out, reliever Dan Winkler allowed a hit to score Taylor, and the Braves won 4-1 (box score). In doing so, they snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up just their eighth win of July.

Here's Newcomb's work for the day:

View Profile Sean Newcomb ATL • SP • 15 vs. LAD, 7/29 IP 8 2/3 H 1 R 1 SO 8 BB 1 Pitches 134

That, of course, is the kind of effort that will get you a hero's send-off from the hometown crowd:

Newcomb came close to completing the fourth no-hitter of the 2018 season and the first by a Braves pitcher since Kent Mercker no-hit those same Dodgers in April of 1994. As for the Dodgers, they were last no-hit in September of 2015 by Jake Arrieta, then of the Cubs.

As for Newcomb, he's been huge for the Braves this season. He's now pitched to a 3.23 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings. His gem on Sunday, it should be noted, came against what was perhaps the NL's best offense even before Manny Machado was added to the lineup.