The D-Backs had police on horseback guard the Chase Field pool after the Dodgers won
What's the point of a pool if you're not going to let anyone go in it?
Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed the NLDS sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks to punch their ticket to the NLDS (LAD 3, ARI 1). It is the third NLCS trip in the last five years for Los Angeles.
Game 3 was played at Chase Field, and after the Dodgers clinched the NLCS berth, the D-Backs had police mounted on horseback (!) guard the ballpark's trademark swimming pool beyond the right-center field wall. Check it out:
Here are some more photos COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE:
It wasn't until 12:11am PT, roughly two hours after the final out was recorded, that the mounted police left the ballpark and left the pool unattended.
The Dodgers, as you may recall, went for a romp in the Chase Field pool back in 2013 after clinching the NL West title. The D-Backs were not happy about that at all, with utility infielder Willie Bloomquist famously saying, "I would expect someone to act with a little more class. I highly doubt the New York Yankees would do something like that."
For what it's worth, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told A.J. Perez of USA Today prior to Game 3 the team would not jump in the pool if they clinched an NLCS spot in Arizona. From Perez:
"That won't happen," Roberts said on Sunday. "This is a completely different team and I think we have bigger goals than to jump into a swimming pool."
....
"Our guys clearly understand what this team is about, and we have no interest in jumping in a pool in right field," Roberts said.
I dunno, who opens a pool and doesn't let people go in it? I mean, I get why the D-Backs would be upset, but if you put a pool in your ballpark, you're asking for trouble. If you get beat at home and the other team clinches, just wear it. Let them in the pool. Don't bring in mounted police -- mounted police! -- to protect a little swimming pool.
-
Four burning questions for Red Sox
Who should manage going forward? Where did the power go?
-
How to watch Nationals-Cubs Game 4
The Cubs won the swing game, and they'll try to close the series out in Wrigley on Tuesday
-
Updated SportsLine odds for MLB playoffs
We now know who two of this year's four LCS teams will be
-
Dodgers finish NLDS sweep of D-Backs
Los Angeles is heading to the NLCS for the second successive season, and the fifth time in...
-
Cromie's journey from MLB AGM to lawyer
Adam Cromie went from the Washington Nationals front office to the Jones Day law firm
-
Yankees-Indians Game 4 things to know
The Yankees got out in front early and never looked back in Game 4
Add a Comment