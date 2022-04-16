The Detroit Tigers have placed shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list because of right thumb soreness. The transaction is backdated to April 13.

Báez, who signed a six-year pact worth $140 million as a free agent during the offseason, hasn't played since Tuesday. The injury, which he claims to have suffered on Opening Day and aggravated on a swing, has resulted in swelling. X-rays of his thumb came back negative, however, suggesting that he did not fracture the digit.

Javier Baez DET • SS • 28 BA .265 R 80 HR 31 RBI 87 SB 18 View Profile

In five games this season, Báez hit .316/.350/.526 (156 OPS+) with a home run and four runs batted in. The Tigers signed him not only for his bat, but for the defense he can provide behind a pitching staff that features some groundball-orientated youngsters.

The Tigers have started Harold Castro in Báez's place. Detroit's Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, scratched infielder Willi Castro from their lineup Saturday, seemingly indicating that he'll be called up to take Báez's spot on the active roster.

Báez is the second notable Tigers player to hit the injured list this weekend. On Friday, Detroit placed right-handed starter Casey Mize on the shelf because of a sprained elbow. Mize had allowed six runs on 13 hits across 10 innings to start the season.

Additionally, the Tigers made a different roster move prior to Saturday's game, purchasing the contract of righty Wily Peralta and designating reliever Bryan Garcia for assignment. Peralta posted a 3.07 ERA (140 ERA+) and a 1.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 93 innings last season for Detroit. He re-signed with the Tigers on a minor-league pact during the offseason.

The Tigers entered Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a 4-4 record on the season, putting them in third place in the American League Central. The Tigers are hopeful that they can make their first postseason appearance since 2014 after a busy winter that saw them add Báez, Eduardo Rodríguez, and other veterans.