The Oakland Athletics (11-18) and the Detroit Tigers (8-20) face off on Tuesday afternoon in the second matchup of their four-game series. Both teams have struggled early on in the season and look to turn it around. The Tigers are currently on a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Oakland just ended its nine-game skid, picking up a 2-0 win in its last contest. Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.04 ERA) gets the start for Detroit. On the other side, Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.44 ERA) is on the hill for Oakland.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is the -115 money line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Oakland is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 6.5. Before making any Athletics vs. Tigers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tigers vs. Athletics money line: Oakland -105, Detroit -115

Tigers vs. Athletics run-line: Oakland +1.5 (-180)

Tigers vs. Athletics over-under: 6.5 runs

DET: The under is 5-0 in Detroit's last five on grass

OAK: The under is 4-0-1 in Oakland's last five overall

Why you should back the Athletics



Infielder Chad Pinder is a good hitter with plenty of power in the lineup for Oakland. Pinder offers position flexibility in the infield with a good throwing arm. The 30-year-old is aggressive in the batters' box, which can lead to some big hits and some strikeouts. Pinder has a batting average of .270 with three homers and 11 RBIs.

Third baseman Sheldon Neuse is a good athlete on the field with a smooth-looking swing. Neuse can hit for contact and has produced runs for the Athletics thus far. He also plays solid defense in the corner and can deliver a dart across the diamond. Neuse is leading the team in batting average (.305), on-base percentage (.365), and hits (29) with 14 runs batted in. He's recorded a hit in four straight games.

Why you should back the Tigers

Left fielder Austin Meadows has a compact swing that allows him to smack the ball around the yard. Meadows has been able to constantly get on base thus far, providing Detroit with a threat to steal bases. The 2019 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.286), on-base percentage (.381) and is tied for first in RBIs (11). In his last outing, Meadows went 1-for-3 with a double.

Shortstop Javier Baez has a strong arm in the infield with good feet to throw the ball with accuracy. Baez plays with good bat speed with some solid power in his swing. The two-time All-Star is a pure hitter with many tools at his disposal. Baez has two homers with 11 runs batted in. On May 7, he went 2-for-5 including a double.

