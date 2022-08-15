AL Central rivals square off in a doubleheader on Monday afternoon when the Detroit Tigers (43-73) and the Cleveland Guardians (61-53) battle it out. The Guardians have been rolling lately, winning seven of its last eight games. Meanwhile, Detroit is on a seven-game losing streak. Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.05 ERA) is on the hill for Cleveland, while Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45 ERA) gets the starting nod for Detroit.

The first pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. Cleveland is listed at -225 in the money line (risk $225 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Tigers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 300-260 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Guardians and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Guardians vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland -225, Detroit +185

Tigers vs. Guardians run-line: Detroit +1.5 (-115)

Tigers vs. Guardians over-under: 7.5 runs

DET: The Tigers have lost seven straight games and 10 of their last 11 overall

CLE: The Guardians have a 20-8 record as a home favorite

Tigers vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Guardians

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is an all-around threat on the diamond. Ramirez has great bat speed and plate coverage with the added ability to steal a few bases. The four-time All-Star plays superb defense in the corner with an accurate throwing arm. Ramirez is third in the league in RBI (93), tied for second in doubles (36) along with 22 home runs.

Shortstop Amed Rosario is a rangy defender who owns good instincts and arm talent. Rosario has a compact swing that sprays the ball all across the diamond. The 26-year-old is batting .288 with eight home runs and 49 RBI, while leading Cleveland in both runs (65) and hits (128). In his last outing, he went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs driven in.

Why you should back the Tigers

Shortstop Javier Baez has an explosive bat that can push the ball anywhere on the field. Baez's bat speed is terrific with solid pitch recognition skills. On the field, the 29-year-old displays a strong throwing arm with a smooth glove. He's first on the team in home runs (11) and RBI (45), and Baez has recorded two-plus hits in three of his last four games.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop is a fellow infielder who can make an impact. Schoop has showcased his smooth defensive talent with a precise arm. The 30-year-old has also found success on the base paths versus Cleveland as four of his five stolen bases have come against the Guardians. Schoop has eight dingers, 32 RBI and has belted two doubles over his past four matchups.

How to make Tigers vs. Guardians picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 7.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Guardians vs. Tigers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.