New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe recorded his first big-league hit on Saturday, lining a two-strike, two-out single to left against San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb (GameTracker). He then collected his second career stolen base. Volpe had walked and stolen his first base as part of his debut on Thursday.

Take a look at Volpe's first knock in all its moving picture glory:

According to Statcast, Volpe's single had a 78.6 mph exit velocity and a 13-degree launch angle.

Volpe, 21, won the Yankees starting shortstop job (beating out fellow youngster Oswald Peraza and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa) with a strong effort in the spring. Prior to being named New York's starter at the six, CBS Sports ranked him as the 12th best prospect in the minors. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Volpe enjoyed a breakout 2021 season, homering 27 times after adding muscle to his frame. He didn't match that performance last season -- he outright struggled during a 22-game introduction to Triple-A, striking out 30 percent of the time -- thereby delaying his debut until sometime next summer. Volpe still projects as an above-average hitter who can contribute in each of the slash line categories. Defensively, he'll have to continue to prove that he can make all the plays at short despite a substandard arm. It's possible that he'll eventually end up at the keystone.

Volpe has now started and batted ninth in both of New York's contests.