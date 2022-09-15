The Chicago White Sox (73-70) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-65) match up on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland just swept the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series, including a 5-3 win on Wednesday. Chicago fell to the Colorado Rockies 3-0 in its last outing. Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 21.60) starts for Cleveland, while Lance Lynn (6-5, 4.07 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Cleveland. The White Sox are listed at -160 in the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Guardians vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

White Sox vs. Guardians money line: White Sox -160, Guardians +135

White Sox vs. Guardians run-line: Cleveland +1.5 (-125)

White Sox vs. Guardians over-under: 7.5 runs

CHW: White Sox are 4-0 in their last four during game 1 of a series

CLE: Guardians are 6-0 in their last six overall

Why you should back the Guardians



Third baseman Jose Ramirez is an all-around playmaker for Cleveland who has great bat control and plate coverage. He is able to be a reliable defender in the corner with solid instincts and a strong throwing arm. The four-time All-Star is tied for second in the league in RBI (111) along with 27 dingers. On Sept. 10, he went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez is an instinctive player who has a good feel for contact. Gimenez owns sound pitch recognition skills and dependable bat speed. The 2022 All-Star is rangy on the defensive side with a strong arm. Gimenez is 12th in the league in batting average (.300) with 62 RBI.

Why you should back the White Sox

First baseman Jose Abreu is an explosive bat and has all the tools needed to thrive. Abreu owns an electric and powerful swing that drives the ball into any gap. The three-time All-Star displays good patience at the plate as well and is seventh in the league in batting average (.310) with 67 RBI. On Sept. 13, he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer.

Right fielder Andrew Vaughn is an all-around hitter who hits for both power and average with his controlled swing. He is able to consistently produce extra-base hits and home runs. The 24-year-old is batting .289 with 15 home runs and 68 RBI. On Sept. 10, he went 4-for-5 with a double, and two runs were driven in.

