Yankees' CC Sabathia cleared to resume baseball activities following heart procedure
Sabathia underwent an angioplasty last month
Tuesday afternoon the New York Yankees announced veteran left-hander CC Sabathia has been cleared to resume baseball activities. Sabathia underwent a heart procedure last month, and doctors cleared him for increased physical activity following a stress test Tuesday.
Here is the team's announcement:
Sabathia, 38, underwent an angioplasty last month, which inserted a stent to clear an artery blockage. He first experienced symptoms during a workout, and, after contacting the team, he was directed to a heart specialist in New York. Sabathia resumed light workouts a week after the procedure. Now he can go back to his normal offseason routine.
Interestingly enough, GM Brian Cashman said last week he has put trade talks involving righty Sonny Gray on hold until the Yankees feel confident Sabathia will be ready for the regular season. Gray has been on the trade block all winter and Cashman has been very candid about wanting to move him. Here's what Cashman told reporters, including the Associated Press:
"The CC thing, certainly when it developed it slowed down my conversations with intent because we have to see how this played out first," Cashman said. "And so once he has these follow-up appointments, I'll be in a much better position to either fully engage moving forward the Sonny Gray conversations that we've had or continue to slow walk it while we make sure that CC is taken care of healthwise first and foremost."
At the moment the Yankees have Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, and J.A. Happ penciled into the top four spots in their rotation, in whatever order. Sabathia was expected to be the fifth starter before his heart procedure and Gray an expensive swingman. Now that Sabathia has been cleared to resume baseball activities, a Gray trade could soon follow.
Sabathia's days as a workhorse ace are long gone, though he did throw 153 innings with a 3.65 ERA (120 ERA+) last season. He is 14 strikeouts away from 3,000 -- he'd join Hall of Famers Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the only lefties in the 3,000 strikeout club -- and four wins away from 250. Sabathia has said 2019 will be his final season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets don't have much money left to spend
New York's payroll is currently lower than it was last season
-
MLB rumors: Red Sox talking extension
Here are the best offseason rumors of the day
-
White Sox agree to sign Kelvin Herrera
Herrera is part of a deep free-agent class of relievers
-
White Sox add another Machado friend
Brother in law Yonder Alonso and now close friend Jon Jay are on the White Sox
-
Why '21 is the next big free-agent class
The Class of 2021 features three Rookie of the Year winners, one MVP, and a slew of All-St...
-
MLB rumors: Brewers eye Bumgarner
Here are the best offseason rumors of the day