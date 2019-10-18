Yankees' CC Sabathia exits ALCS Game 4 with injury in what could be the final game of his lengthy career

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia announced this would be his final season back during spring training, and his career may have come to an end Thursday night. Sabathia exited the Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros with an injury.

He faced four batters and threw 20 pitches in the eighth inning before the trainer came out to check on him. His final two fastballs clocked in the mid-80s, which is low even at this point of his career. Sabathia threw a test pitch, then left the field.

After appearing to experience some discomfort on the mound, CC Sabathia leaves the game. Yankees fans give him a standing ovation as he walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/rLf7v0vM5s — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 18, 2019

The Yankees have not yet released an update on Sabathia. He has been dealing with a degenerative knee condition for years now, but he was also left the ALDS roster with a shoulder injury. The shoulder appeared to be the problem Thursday night.

New York can replace Sabathia on their ALCS roster and, by rule, he must miss the next round should the Yankees advance. He can only be replaced on the roster by a pitcher. Given the nature of the injury, it seems unlikely Sabathia will stay on the roster.

Sabathia, 39, owns a career 251-161 record with a 3.74 ERA in over 3,500 innings. He won a Cy Young in 2007 and was the ace of the 2009 World Series champion Yankees. Sabathia, who hit the 3,000-strikeout plateau during the 2019 season, will have a case for enshrinement in Cooperstown when he gets on the Hall of Fame ballot.