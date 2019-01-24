Yankees, free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino agree to three-year, $27 million deal
The Yankees' have reportedly bolstered an already impressive bullpen
The New York Yankees have agreed to a three-year deal with right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino, the team announced. Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal will pay Ottavino $27 million over three years.
Ottavino, a Brooklyn native who turned 33 last November, is coming off a dominant season with the Rockies:
Across parts of eight big-league seasons, Ottavino owns an OPS+ of 125 with a K/BB ratio of 2.67. Ottavino's 95-mph sinker in tandem with his hard slider make him one of baseball's best relievers from the right side. As for his confidence, Ottavino not long ago claimed he could strike out Babe Ruth "every time."
In the Bronx, he'll join what was already looking like a dominant bullpen. From the right side, manager Aaron Boone can turn to Ottavino, Dellin Betances, Chad Green, and Tommy Kahnle. From the left side, he's got Aroldis Chapman and Zach Britton. On paper that's one of the most dominant bullpens in recent memory, and that's a huge asset for a team with World Series aspirations. That's especially the case now that the game has become so reliever-reliant in the postseason.
After the earlier signings of Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu, Ottavino becomes the third former Rockies player to be signed by GM Brian Cashman this offseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers calling card is still depth
The Dodgers certainly have high-end talent, but their game is more about depth
-
Rivera to work with Yankees pitchers
The newly minted Hall of Famer is going to 'teach these boys to pitch'
-
Dodgers reportedly sign A.J. Pollock
Pollock gives the Dodgers another true center fielder on their roster
-
Why the Mets are out on Harper, Machado
No, the Mets won't be making a late-offseason push for one of the superstars
-
The greatest moments of Rivera's career
MLB's all-time leader in saves is the first unanimous Hall of Famer
-
Rumors: Dodgers in talks for Realmuto
Here are the latest hot stove rumors from Thursday