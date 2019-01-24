Yankees, free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino agree to three-year, $27 million deal

The New York Yankees have agreed to a three-year deal with right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino, the team announced. Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal will pay Ottavino $27 million over three years.

Ottavino, a Brooklyn native who turned 33 last November, is coming off a dominant season with the Rockies:

View Profile Adam Ottavino COL • RP • 0 ERA 2.43 K/9 13.0 WHIP .99 S 6 BS 5

Across parts of eight big-league seasons, Ottavino owns an OPS+ of 125 with a K/BB ratio of 2.67. Ottavino's 95-mph sinker in tandem with his hard slider make him one of baseball's best relievers from the right side. As for his confidence, Ottavino not long ago claimed he could strike out Babe Ruth "every time."

In the Bronx, he'll join what was already looking like a dominant bullpen. From the right side, manager Aaron Boone can turn to Ottavino, Dellin Betances, Chad Green, and Tommy Kahnle. From the left side, he's got Aroldis Chapman and Zach Britton. On paper that's one of the most dominant bullpens in recent memory, and that's a huge asset for a team with World Series aspirations. That's especially the case now that the game has become so reliever-reliant in the postseason.

After the earlier signings of Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu, Ottavino becomes the third former Rockies player to be signed by GM Brian Cashman this offseason.