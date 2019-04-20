Yankees place Aaron Judge on injured list with ‘significant’ oblique injury as health issues continue to pile up

The Yankees have placed outfielder Aaron Judge on the injured list with an oblique strain. According to Mark Feinsand, manager Aaron Boone called the injury "pretty significant" and said Judge does not yet have a timetable for his return.

Judge suffered the injury while batting in the sixth inning of the Yankees' Saturday win over the Royals:

Video of the Aaron Judge injury: pic.twitter.com/wczSfR9J9C — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) April 20, 2019

Judge went to a local hospital for an MRI, and following the results of that exam the Yankees made the roster move. On the young season, Judge is batting .288/.404/.521 and as usual has provided plus fielding in right.

The loss of Judge means the Yankees now have 13 players on the disabled list -- almost all of them core contributors. Here's the full list:

And for emphasis:

ah good, now Jacoby Ellsbury can't even make the Yankees' All-Injured Team pic.twitter.com/wDzEhiX3t3 — Andrew Mearns (@MearnsPSA) April 20, 2019

The Saturday win pulled the Yankees to .500 for the season, which is something of an accomplishment given their attrition rates. Things are even grimmer now, though, with the loss of their best player for an indeterminate amount of time.