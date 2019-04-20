Yankees place Aaron Judge on injured list with ‘significant’ oblique injury as health issues continue to pile up
The Yankees now have 13 players on the injured list
The Yankees have placed outfielder Aaron Judge on the injured list with an oblique strain. According to Mark Feinsand, manager Aaron Boone called the injury "pretty significant" and said Judge does not yet have a timetable for his return.
Judge suffered the injury while batting in the sixth inning of the Yankees' Saturday win over the Royals:
Judge went to a local hospital for an MRI, and following the results of that exam the Yankees made the roster move. On the young season, Judge is batting .288/.404/.521 and as usual has provided plus fielding in right.
The loss of Judge means the Yankees now have 13 players on the disabled list -- almost all of them core contributors. Here's the full list:
- 3B Miguel Andujar (shoulder)
- RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder)
- 1B Greg Bird (foot)
- OF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip)
- SS Didi Gregorius (elbow)
- RHP Ben Heller (elbow)
- OF Aaron Hicks (back)
- OF Aaron Judge (oblique)
- LHP Jordan Montgomery (elbow)
- C Gary Sanchez (calf)
- RHP Luis Severino (shoulder)
- OF Giancarlo Stanton (bicep)
- INF Troy Tulowitzki (calf)
And for emphasis:
The Saturday win pulled the Yankees to .500 for the season, which is something of an accomplishment given their attrition rates. Things are even grimmer now, though, with the loss of their best player for an indeterminate amount of time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Braves vs. Indians odds, April 21 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Braves vs. Indians on Sunday Night Baseball...
-
Royals vs. Yankees odds, April 21 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Yankees vs. Royals on Sunday afternoon 10,000...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 21
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
Orioles make dubious history
Orioles pitchers have allowed more pre-May home runs than any other team in history
-
All Yelich's HRs have come at home
Yelich is going bonkers again ... at home
-
Top MLB DFS lineups, picks for April 21
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...