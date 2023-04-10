The New York Yankees (6-3) have picked up where they left off last year, winning six of their first nine games heading into Monday's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians (6-4). New York closed its weekend series at Baltimore with a pair of wins, clinching the series victory with a 5-3 win on Sunday. Cleveland salvaged its series against Seattle on Sunday with a 7-6 win in 12 innings.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is -155 on the money line (risk $155 to win $110) in the latest Guardians vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland -155, New York +130

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+150)

CLE: The Guardians are 7-3 in their last 10 April games

NYY: The Yankees are 9-3 in their last 12 games at Cleveland

Why you should back the Guardians

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber will be on the mound for Cleveland on Monday night after a strong start to the season. He threw six scoreless innings at Seattle on Opening Day before allowing three runs at Oakland in his second start. Bieber is coming off another elite season, posting a 2.88 ERA in 31 regular-season starts and a 2.03 ERA in two postseason starts.

The Guardians closed their series in Seattle with a 7-6 win in 12 innings on Sunday, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning after allowing one run in the top of the frame. Three players had multiple hits for Cleveland, including second baseman Andres Gimenez. He is batting .350 with one home run and five RBI through his first 40 at-bats this season.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York starter Domingo German had a solid 2022 campaign, finishing with a 3.61 ERA across 14 starts. He is backed up by one of the best lineups in the majors, led by reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. He set an AL record with 62 home runs in 2022, and he blasted two homers against Baltimore on Sunday to give him four overall this season.

Judge homered to center field in the third inning on Sunday and then reached the bullpens in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and right fielder Franchy Cordero each had multiple hits for the Yankees in their sixth win of the campaign. They have won nine of their last 12 games in Cleveland, giving them confidence heading into this matchup.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.5 runs.

