The New York Yankees are flying high with the best record in baseball through mid-May. On Thursday, the Yankees will aim to keep that momentum rolling with a road tilt against the Baltimore Orioles. Thursday's matchup is the final game of a four-game set in Baltimore, with the Yankees winning each of the first three games. New York is 28-9 this season and Baltimore is 14-24.

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: Yankees -210, Orioles +180

Yankees vs. Orioles over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Orioles run line: Yankees -1.5 (-125)

NYY: The Yankees are 14-5 in road games

BAL: The Orioles are 9-10 in home games

Why you should back the Yankees

New York, who will start lefty Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.06 ERA), is riding high across the board with the best win-loss record in all of baseball and the best run differential in the American League. The Yankees have a strong pitching staff, including the AL's best bullpen in myriad categories, and New York also has a significant offensive advantage over Baltimore. The Yankees lead the AL in on-base percentage (.324) and slugging percentage (.424) this season, and New York is in the top tier in many categories.

The Yankees are No. 2 in runs scored (181), No. 3 in hits (299), No. 3 in home runs (54), No. 3 in walks (136), and No. 3 in batting average (.244), with Aaron Judge off to a torrid start. The three-time AL All-Star blasted 39 home runs in 2021, and he is on pace to shatter that mark in 2022. Judge leads the league with 14 home runs and 90 total bases this season, posting an otherworldly .672 slugging percentage. From there, the Yankees can exploit a below-average Baltimore offense that ranks in the bottom three of the AL in runs scored, strikeouts and slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore has offensive strengths, including a top-five mark in the American League with 59 doubles in 2022. The Orioles are also above-average in generating stolen bases (21), but Baltimore's best path to success in run prevention on Thursday. 27-year-old left-hander Bruce Zimmermann is set to start for Baltimore, and he has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts this season. Zimmermann has 32 strikeouts and only nine walks, with left-handed hitters scuffling to a .441 OPS against him.

Zimmermann also has a stellar 1.80 ERA at home, and Baltimore's bullpen is off to an impressive start. The Orioles are No. 2 in the American League in wins above replacement for relievers, and Baltimore's bullpen has an outstanding 3.38 ERA. Orioles relievers also have a 50.3 percent ground ball rate, which leads the American League.

