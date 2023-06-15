The NBA and Miami Heat are investigating accusations against Conor McGregor that took place during this year's NBA Finals. An incident involving the UFC star is alleged to have occurred at Kaseya Center in Miami during Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

TMZ Sports published a report detailing accusations levied by a woman against McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion and one of the biggest superstars in sports. The alleged incident took place on June 9, according to demand letters written by the accuser's attorney. This was also the same night that McGregor sent the Heat's mascot Burnie to the emergency room when a skit when awry.

Miami Police told TMZ that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. The NBA and Miami Heat responded to the reports and are conducting investigations.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," Miami Heat wrote in a statement. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to Sports Illustrated that the league is "aware of the allegations" and "working with the team to gather more information."

The UFC also released a statement in response to the allegations.

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident," UFC said in a statement published by TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter. "UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

McGregor has been at the center of several concerning reports over the last few years. McGregor was under investigation by Irish police for sexual assault allegations in 2019. "The Ultimate Fighter" coach was arrested in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure in September 2020. McGregor was also accused of assault in January 2023.