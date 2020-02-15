2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch Slam Dunk Contest, participants, rules, live stream, TV channel
The competition includes four participants gunning for the this year's title, including 2008 champion Dwight Howard
When it comes to the NBA's All-Star Weekend, there's nothing that can quite compare to the anticipation and excitement that surrounds the annual Slam Dunk Contest. Four of the league's most explosive dunkers -- Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard, Pat Connaughton, and Derrick Jones Jr. -- will descend upon Chicago to put on a show for the fans and try to etch their names among some of the game's greatest to ever compete in the contest.
The Slam Dunk Contest will once again be the finale of All-Star Saturday Night, and the contestants will have much to live up to as they compete in the home of one of the greatest dunkers the league has ever seen: Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend won back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988, the latter of which was in Chicago.
With that said, here's everything you need to know about this year's Slam Dunk Contest:
How to watch All-Star Saturday Night
- What: Slam Dunk Contest
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (third event)
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest participants
- Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
- Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers
- Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat
Slam Dunk Contest rules
The most iconic event of All-Star Weekend will close the show on Saturday night, and sees the return of two veteran dunkers. Dwight Howard, who won the event in 2008, returns for the first time in 11 years, while Aaron Gordon, who put together a legendary duel with Zach LaVine in 2016, will look for his first title.
This is a two-round event, and each dunker will get two turns in the first round. Their dunks will be scored by five judges, who can award scores ranging from 6-10. The players with the two highest combined scores in the first round move on to the final round. In that showdown, the two remaining contestants will once again get two dunks each, and the player with the highest combined score from their two final-round dunks will be crowned the champion.
