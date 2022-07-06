After making the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade in 2021, the New York Knicks were not able to build on that success last season. They took a major step back and finished in 11th place with just 37 wins -- a mark that wasn't even good enough for the play-in tournament.
They've responded with an aggressive offseason approach focused on signing Jalen Brunson in free agency. In fact, they may have been a bit too eager, as league sources expect the Knicks will get penalized for tampering, according to Fred Katz. Reports emerged of a four-year, $104 million deal before free agency officially opened.
Of course, the Knicks won't care, and any fine or loss of a draft pick will be worth the price to get their man. Speaking of draft picks, the Knicks traded out of the first round this year, using a series of deals to acquire future first-round picks and clear cap space to make a worthy offer to Brunson.
That will make Knicks' Summer League experience a bit less interesting, but they do still have some intriguing young players suiting up. Here's everything you need to know before the team hits the court in Las Vegas:
Knicks Summer League schedule
All games on NBA TV, ESPN and ESPN 2 can be live-streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
- Friday, July 8: Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Sunday, July 10: Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Monday, July 11: Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 11 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Thursday, July 14: Knicks vs. Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV
- TBD
Roster
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Draft status
Jahvon Blair
Guard
24
Undrafted
Garrison Brooks
Center
23
Undrafted
Vince Edwards
Forward
26
2018: No. 52 overall
Guard
22
2021: No. 25 overall
Forward
23
Undrafted
Forward
25
Undrafted
Guard
18
2022: No. 42 overall
Guard
21
2021: No. 36 overall
Jean Montero
Guard
19
Undrafted
Center
24
Undrafted
Quinton Rose
Guard
24
Undrafted
D'Shawn Schwartz
Forward
23
Undrafted
Forward
23
Undrafted
Center
23
2021: No. 58 overall
Forward
24
Undrafted
Players to watch
- Quentin Grimes: A first-round pick last year, Grimes didn't play a whole lot in his rookie season, in part due to COVID-19 and a knee injury. He showed some real flashes when he did get out there, though. He hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his first career start, shot 38.1 percent from downtown for the season and competed on the defensive end. Grimes said his plan in Vegas is to "really come out here and dominate." If he can do that, he should earn a much bigger role next season.
- Jericho Sims: Sims was on a two-way contract last season and played limited minutes until the final few weeks. With Mitchell Robinson back and Isaiah Hartenstein arriving in free agency, there likely won't be much playing time available next season either. Still, this is a big summer league for Sims to show the Knicks that he deserves to keep his roster spot, and possibly even a full NBA deal.
- Trevor Keels: After trading out of the first round, the Knicks' only draft pick this year was Keels at No. 42 overall. Our CBS Sports draft experts loved that selection, giving the Knicks an "A" grade because Keels "brings great defensive intensity and can be a good change-of-pace guard who slashes and scores." There really isn't much room in the Knicks' backcourt rotation, but it's always exciting to see a rookie for the first time.