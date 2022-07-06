After making the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade in 2021, the New York Knicks were not able to build on that success last season. They took a major step back and finished in 11th place with just 37 wins -- a mark that wasn't even good enough for the play-in tournament.

They've responded with an aggressive offseason approach focused on signing Jalen Brunson in free agency. In fact, they may have been a bit too eager, as league sources expect the Knicks will get penalized for tampering, according to Fred Katz. Reports emerged of a four-year, $104 million deal before free agency officially opened.

Of course, the Knicks won't care, and any fine or loss of a draft pick will be worth the price to get their man. Speaking of draft picks, the Knicks traded out of the first round this year, using a series of deals to acquire future first-round picks and clear cap space to make a worthy offer to Brunson.

That will make Knicks' Summer League experience a bit less interesting, but they do still have some intriguing young players suiting up. Here's everything you need to know before the team hits the court in Las Vegas:

Knicks Summer League schedule

Friday, July 8: Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, July 10: Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Monday, July 11: Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 11 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Thursday, July 14: Knicks vs. Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

TBD

Roster

Players to watch