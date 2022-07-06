untitled-design-2022-07-06t141850-793.png
After making the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade in 2021, the New York Knicks were not able to build on that success last season. They took a major step back and finished in 11th place with just 37 wins -- a mark that wasn't even good enough for the play-in tournament. 

They've responded with an aggressive offseason approach focused on signing Jalen Brunson in free agency. In fact, they may have been a bit too eager, as league sources expect the Knicks will get penalized for tampering, according to Fred Katz. Reports emerged of a four-year, $104 million deal before free agency officially opened. 

Of course, the Knicks won't care, and any fine or loss of a draft pick will be worth the price to get their man. Speaking of draft picks, the Knicks traded out of the first round this year, using a series of deals to acquire future first-round picks and clear cap space to make a worthy offer to Brunson.

That will make Knicks' Summer League experience a bit less interesting, but they do still have some intriguing young players suiting up. Here's everything you need to know before the team hits the court in Las Vegas:

Knicks Summer League schedule

Roster

PlayerPositionAgeDraft status

Jahvon Blair

Guard

24

Undrafted

Garrison Brooks

Center

23

Undrafted

Vince Edwards

Forward

26

2018: No. 52 overall

Quentin Grimes

Guard

22

2021: No. 25 overall

Feron Hunt

Forward

23

Undrafted

DaQuan Jeffries

Forward

25

Undrafted

Trevor Keels

Guard

18

2022: No. 42 overall

Miles McBride

Guard

21

2021: No. 36 overall

Jean Montero

Guard

19

Undrafted

Micah Potter

Center

24

Undrafted

Quinton Rose

Guard

24

Undrafted

D'Shawn Schwartz

Forward

23

Undrafted

Aamir Simms

Forward

23

Undrafted

Jericho Sims

Center

23

2021: No. 58 overall

MJ Walker

Forward

24

Undrafted

Players to watch

  • Quentin Grimes: A first-round pick last year, Grimes didn't play a whole lot in his rookie season, in part due to COVID-19 and a knee injury. He showed some real flashes when he did get out there, though. He hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his first career start, shot 38.1 percent from downtown for the season and competed on the defensive end. Grimes said his plan in Vegas is to "really come out here and dominate." If he can do that, he should earn a much bigger role next season. 
  • Jericho Sims: Sims was on a two-way contract last season and played limited minutes until the final few weeks. With Mitchell Robinson back and Isaiah Hartenstein arriving in free agency, there likely won't be much playing time available next season either. Still, this is a big summer league for Sims to show the Knicks that he deserves to keep his roster spot, and possibly even a full NBA deal. 
  • Trevor Keels: After trading out of the first round, the Knicks' only draft pick this year was Keels at No. 42 overall. Our CBS Sports draft experts loved that selection, giving the Knicks an "A" grade because Keels "brings great defensive intensity and can be a good change-of-pace guard who slashes and scores." There really isn't much room in the Knicks' backcourt rotation, but it's always exciting to see a rookie for the first time. 