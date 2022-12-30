After missing 18 games with a foot injury, Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) guard Tyrese Maxey is listed as probable on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). The return of star players has been good for the 76ers, who got James Harden back after a 14-game absence on December 5. Since then, Philly went on a 8-2 run over its last ten games, but on Friday, they face a tough matchup on the road against the top team in the Western Conference.

Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, where New Orleans is 15-4 this season. Philadelphia is favored by 1 point in the latest Pelicans vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.

Pelicans vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -1

Pelicans vs. 76ers over/under: 229 points

Pelicans vs. 76ers money line: New Orleans - 105, Philadelphia -115

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans escaped with a win by the narrowest of margins on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-118. New Orleans' Zion Williamson took the headlines in the result when he finished with a career-high 43 points to go with five assists. Two other starters turned in 20-point games, in Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum.

During New Orleans' current four-game winning streak, the Pelicans have averaged 121.5 points on offense and nine steals on defense. Both of those marks are up over their season-long averages, which are each top-three in the NBA. While Philadelphia is getting more of its players back after lengthy injuries, New Orleans has continued to succeed without Brandon Ingram (20.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.7 apg) for the last 15 games, who has been out with a toe injury.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 116-111 to the Washington Wizards. Center Joel Embiid put up his third-highest point total of the season, with 48 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Harden went 7-for-14 from the field and finished with 26 points and 13 assists in the losing effort.

Philadelphia could have an edge in the game with the play of its reserves. Over its last five games, the New Orleans bench has shot just 38.3% from the floor and contributed 26.6 points in 16.6 minutes per contest. Conversely, Philadelphia's has shot 48.3% and scored 29 points in 15.2 minutes per game. If Maxey is included in the rotation, he could come into the game in a reserve role, as De'Anthony Melton has shot 48% from beyond the three point line, and averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds and 1.3 steals over his last four starts.

