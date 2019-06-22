Alvin Gentry on Pelicans return from Anthony Davis trade: 'That's a haul, folks'
The New Orleans Pelicans head coach took a subtle shot at his former center
The New Orleans Pelicans certainly have gotten quite the return in exchange for superstar Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.
Prior to Thursday's NBA Draft, the Pelicans traded the No. 4 pick, which they originally acquired from the Lakers, in exchange for a pair of first round picks and a second round pick. On Saturday, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry was out at a community event in New Orleans and was asked about the trade. Gentry decided to poke a little bit of fun at Davis and replied by saying "that's a haul folks."
Back in April, Davis arrived for a game with a t-shirt that read "That's All Folks," which of course is a classic Looney Tunes line from the conclusion of the show.
"I didn't choose it," Davis said when he asked about the shirt. "I actually didn't choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on, so ..."
Davis also admitted that he wasn't sure who laid out the shirt for him to wear.
Gentry certainly appears content with the return that the Pelicans received in exchange for Davis. As it currently stands, the Pelicans have received Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 pick), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 pick), and Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 pick). In addition, they have received a number of future first-round picks which they will be able to use to add more depth to this roster.
While moving on from a player of Davis' caliber is tough, David Griffin certainly got quite the haul and his head coach appears to be on board.
