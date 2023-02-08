The Detroit Pistons will go on the road for the first time this month when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Detroit is in last place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting one game back of Charlotte. Cleveland has improved to fourth place in the East following its three-game winning streak, beating Washington in a 114-91 final on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 13 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Cavaliers -13

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 223.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Cleveland -900, Detroit +600

Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks: See picks here

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been dominant so far this month, winning three games by an average of 19 points. The Cavaliers never trailed in their 114-91 win over Washington on Monday, taking a 21-point lead early in the third quarter and never allowing the lead to get any closer. They have improved to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, as all five of their starters have scored in double figures in two straight games.

Center Jarrett Allen is coming off one of his best outings of the season, posting 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks against Washington. Detroit has lost four of its last five games and eight of its last 10, dropping to last place in the conference. The Pistons have only covered the spread four times in their last 14 games, and they are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games against Cleveland.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is getting used to playing as a big underdog, closing as a 10.5-point underdog against Dallas last week and a 9-point underdog against Boston on Monday. The Pistons easily covered the spread in their 111-105 loss to the Mavericks, and they narrowly failed to cover in the 111-99 final against Boston. They trailed the Celtics by 23 points late in the third quarter, but they opened the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run to eventually get within six points.

Killian Hayes, who knocked down three 3-pointers during the 14-3 run, finished with 17 points off the bench. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 21 points in the final home game before the trade deadline, while Saddiq Bey finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Bogdanovic averages a team-high 21.4 points per game, and rookie Jaden Ivey is adding 15.2 points and 4.6 assists.

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.