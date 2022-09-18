EuroBasket 2022, the newest edition of the quadrennial tournament to determine the basketball champion of Europe, wrapped up Sunday with Spain defeating France, 88-76, in the title game. Spain was paced by Juancho Hernangomez and his 27 points, and he hit six 3-pointers in a 10-minute stretch at one point in the championship game.
JUANCHO WENT CRAZY WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 💥— FIBA (@FIBA) September 18, 2022
🪣 27 PTS
✊ 5 REB
🎯 7/9 3FG
⚙️ 30 EFF
Bo Cruz is jealous of Juancho 🤤#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/serFfUt4ms
Luka Doncic and reigning champions Slovenia were not able to defend their title in this year's tournament. Slovenia was knocked out in the quarterfinals on Wednesday by Poland. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece were knocked out on Tuesday by Germany in the quarterfinals.
Format
The tournament began with the group stage, which featured four groups of six teams. Each group played a round-robin, in which each team will play the other five teams in its group once. Teams received two points for a win and one point for a loss, and the top four teams in each group advanced to the knockout stage.
The 16 teams that advanced to the knockout stage were placed in a bracket based on their qualifying position. From there, it was single-elimination matchups all the way until the final.
Schedule, scores, live stream
All times Eastern
Knockout Stage
- Sept. 10: France 87, Turkey 86 (OT)
- Sept. 10: Slovenia 88, Belgium 72
- Sept. 10: Germany 85, Montenegro 79
- Sept. 10: Spain 102, Lithuania 94 (OT)
- Sept. 11: Poland 94, Ukraine 86
- Sept. 11: Finland 94, Croatia 86
- Sept. 11: Italy 94, Serbia 86
- Sept. 11: Greece 94, Czech Republic 88
Quarterfinals
- Sept. 13: Spain 100, Finland 90
- Sept. 13: Germany 107, Greece 96
- Sept. 14: France 93, Italy 85 (OT)
- Sept. 14: Poland 90, Slovenia 87
Semifinals
- Sept. 16: France 95, Poland 54
- Sept. 16: Spain 96, Germany 91
Third-place game
- Germany 82, Poland 69
Championship game
- Spain 88, France 76
Group A
- Sept. 1: Spain 114, Bulgaria 87
- Sept. 1: Turkey 72, Montenegro 68
- Sept. 1: Belgium 79, Georgia 76
- Sept. 3: Montenegro 76, Belgium 70
- Sept. 3: Turkey 101, Bulgaria 87
- Sept. 3: Spain 90, Georgia 64
- Sept. 4: Montenegro 91, Bulgaria 81
- Sept. 4: Belgium 83, Spain 73
- Sept. 4: Georgia 88, Turkey 83
- Sept. 6: Turkey 78, Belgium 63
- Sept. 6: Spain, 82, Montenegro 65
- Sept. 6: Bulgaria 92, Georgia 80
- Sept. 7: Spain 72, Turkey 69
- Sept. 7: Belgium 89, Bulgaria 80
- Sept. 7: Montenegro 81, Georgia 73
Group B
- Sept. 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina 95, Hungary 85
- Sept. 1: Slovenia 92, Lithuania 85
- Sept. 1: Germany 76, France 63
- Sept. 3: Germany 92, Bosnia and Herzegovina 82
- Sept. 3: France 77, Lithuania 73
- Sept. 3: Slovenia 103, Hungary 88
- Sept. 4: Germany 109, Lithuania 107
- Sept. 4: Bosnia & Herzegovina 97, Slovenia 93
- Sept. 4: France 78, Hungary 74
- Sept. 6: France 81, Bosnia and Herzegovina 68
- Sept. 6: Lithuania 87, Hungary 64
- Sept. 6: Slovenia 88, Germany 80
- Sept. 7: Lithuania 87, Bosnia and Herzegovina 70
- Sept. 7: Slovenia 88, France 82
- Sept. 7: Germany 106, Hungary 71
Group C
- Sept. 2: Ukraine 90, Great Britain 61
- Sept. 2: Greece 89, Croatia 85
- Sept. 2: Italy 83, Estonia 62
- Sept. 3: Croatia 86, Great Britain 65
- Sept. 3: Ukraine, 74, Estonia 73
- Sept. 3: Greece 85, Italy 81
- Sept. 5: Croatia 73, Estonia 70
- Sept. 5: Greece 93, Great Britain 77
- Sept. 5: Ukraine 84, Italy 73
- Sept. 6: Estonia 94, Great Britain 62
- Sept. 6: Greece 99, Ukraine 79
- Sept. 6: Italy 81, Croatia 76
- Sept. 8: Croatia 90, Ukraine 85
- Sept. 8: Greece 90, Estonia 69
- Sept. 8: Italy 90, Great Britain 56
Group D
- Sept. 2: Israel 89, Finland 87
- Sept. 2: Poland 99, Czech Republic 84
- Sept. 2: Serbia 100, Netherlands 76
- Sept. 3: Finland 89, Poland 59
- Sept. 3: Serbia 81, Czech Republic 68
- Sept. 3: Israel 74, Netherlands 67
- Sept. 5: Poland 85, Israel 76
- Sept. 5: Czech Republic 88, Netherlands 80
- Sept. 5: Serbia 100, Finland 70
- Sept. 6: Poland 75, Netherlands 69
- Sept. 6: Finland 98, Czech Republic 88
- Sept. 6: Serbia 89, Israel 78
- Sept. 8: Finland 88, Netherlands 67
- Sept. 8: Czech Republic 88, Israel 77
- Sept. 8: Serbia 96, Poland 69
NBA players participating
Belgium:
- None
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
- None
Croatia
- Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz
- Dario Saric, Phoenix Suns
- Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
- Mario Hezonja, free agent
Czech Republic
- Tomas Satoransky, free agent
Estonia
- None
Finland
- Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavaliers
France
- Evan Fournier, New York Knicks
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, free agent
- Theo Maledon, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks
Georgia
- Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers
Germany
Great Britain
- None
Greece
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Tyler Dorsey, Dallas Mavericks
Hungary
- None
Israel
Italy
- None
Lithuania
Montenegro
- None
Netherlands
- None
Poland
- None
Serbia
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat
- Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
Slovenia
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Goran Dragic, Chicago Bulls
- Vlatko Cancar, Denver Nuggets
Spain
- Juancho Hernangomez, Toronto Raptors
- Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans
Turkey
Ukraine
- Sviatoslav Mikhailiuk, free agent