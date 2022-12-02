The Philadelphia 76ers (12-10) are coming off their worst loss of the season on Wednesday in the first of a three-game road trip. They will try to bounce back on Friday at Memphis (12-9), which has lost five of its last eight games. Although things have been tough for the Grizzlies in recent games, they have been a strong home team, and they handed the 76ers a 30-point loss when the two teams played for the first time last season.

Tip-off from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., is set for 8 p.m. ET, where the Grizzlies are 7-2 this season. Memphis is favored by 5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 217. Before entering any 76ers vs. Grizzlies picks, you have to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. 76ers spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies vs. 76ers over/under: 217 points

Grizzlies vs. 76ers money line: Memphis -210, Philadelphia +175

Grizzlies vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, 109-101. Small forward Dillon Brooks had one of his more forgettable games, with just a 4-for-14 shooting performance and five turnovers in 33 minutes. Ja Morant continued his strong play since missing a game on November 20 (ankle) and scored 24 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

One area where Memphis has excelled this season has been on the offensive glass, and the Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, which is first in the NBA. The Grizz are strong on the defensive end as well, and are fourth in the league in defensive rebounds, with 34.7 per contest. Center Steven Adams has been dominant under the basket and has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game over his last five starts. Desmond Bane (toe) is out for Memphis

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers blew a seemingly great opportunity to pick up a win against a strong Eastern Conference opponent on Wednesday when they lost 113-85 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though Cleveland was without center Jarrett Allen (back) and Kevin Love (thumb), 76ers center Joel Embiid finished with his second-lowest scoring output of the season, with just 19 points on a 6-for-16 night from the floor. Forward Tobias Harris came into the matchup averaging 24 points over his previous three games and finished with just three points in the losing effort.

Harris is a game-time decision (illness) on Friday, which might explain his poor performance on Wednesday. Without him, Philly will have to rely on its defense, particularly on the perimeter, where it has held opponents to just 32.5% from downtown this season (first in NBA). If Harris can't go, Danuel House Jr. could get the start, and he has made 62.5% of his attempts from the field in 18.6 minutes per game over his last four appearances. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey remain out for Philly with foot injuries.

How to make Grizzlies vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Grizzlies vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out!